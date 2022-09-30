RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood football team fell to Region 1 opponent Mercer 28-7 on Friday. With the loss, the Tigers are now 2-4 overall with a 1-4 record in region play.
The Tigers’ lone score of the night came when Ben Gilberto scored from 15 yards out in the first quarter. Gilberto ran for 152 yards in the loss.
Ethan Peterson had one catch for 34 yards while Elliot Beuchat earned a 22-yard reception.
Maplewood will go on the road to take on Titusville in a non-region matchup Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Sailors defeat Cards
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton football team lost to Region 1 opponent Lakeview 35-14 on Friday night. With the loss, the Cardinals are now 1-4 overall with 1-3 record in region competition.
Dustin Miller crossed the century mark for the Cardinals with 116 rushing yards on the night. Miller also ran into the end zone once.
For the Sailors, Mitchell Tingley amassed 239 rushing yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns.
The Cardinals will go on the road to play another region opponent in Reynolds Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Rockets blank Eagles
TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut football team was shut out 27-0 against Region 4 opponent Titusville. The Eagles are now 0-6 on the year with a 0-3 record in region play.
Eagles quarterback Logan Groover finished 5-of-15 passing with 38 yards. Cameron Goldsmith led the Eagles with 44 rushing yards while Groover and Ethan Stright contributed 33 each. Stright also caught three passes for 26 yards.
The Eagles will stay on the road to take on Northwestern Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. for a non-region tuneup.
Chargers win in five sets
The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team beat Chautauqua Christian Academy in five sets (19-25, 25-8, 25-17, 16-25, 15-10) on Friday.
Emma Walton led the team with 28 service points, seven of which were aces. Walton also earned six assists. Taylor Frantz contributed 12 service points with three of them being aces. Abryanna Epps earned five kills and three digs. Natalie Held compiled five kills and digs each while Abby Numer added 10 service points and three assists.
The Chargers will stay at home to host Grove City Christian Academy on Monday.
