HERMITAGE — The Saegertown football team lost to Region 1 opponent Kennedy Catholic 41-27 on Saturday. With the loss, the Panthers now go down to 1-8 on the season.
Simeir Wade had a monster performance for the Golden Eagles, accounting for six touchdowns total (two passing, three rushing and one receiving). Wade passed for 113 yards and added 190 on the ground. Wade also contributed 79 receiving yards on five catches. Damian Harrison compiled 97 yards through the air with a passing touchdown.
For the Panthers, Sully Zirkle completed 10 of 27 passes with 147 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were caught by Wyatt Burchill. Overall, Burchill hauled in six passes for 124 yards. Aaron Shartle added 66 yards on the ground on 14 attempts. On special teams, Hank Shaffer returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Saegertown will conclude regular season play on the road against Iroquois on Friday in a non-region matchup.
Bulldogs stand out at meet
HARBORCREEK — The Meadville cross country team put together some notable results at the Northwest PA Regional Invitational on Saturday. Overall, the boys team finished seventh while the girls placed fifth.
Max Dillaman lead the boys team after he finished with a time of 18:09.3, which put him in 15th place. Tate Walker wasn’t far behind Dillaman after finished in 20th place with a time of 18:34.1. Charlie Minor finished in 19:08.5, good enough for 30th.
Megan Puleio paced the girls team after finishing the course in 21:26, which placed her 14th overall. Camryn Guffey placed 22nd after finishing with a time of 21.57.4. Abigail Stump (23:46.1) was in 43rd place.
