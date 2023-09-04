ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls cross country teams each placed third at Saturday’s 49th annual McDowell invitational.
On the girls side, sophomore Megan Puleio won the race with a time of 19 minutes and 37.61 seconds. She edged McDowell’s Hayden Palmer by 1.01 seconds for the win.
Also scoring for Meadville was Camryn Guffey in 10th (21:25.95), Maria Megill-Herrera in 17th (22:08.42) and Samantha Fronce in 20th (22:37.09).
On the boys side for Meadville, freshman Vance Hohmann placed ninth (17:51.77), Tate Walker was 12th (18:12.66), Griffin Aitken was 23rd (19:19.20) and Ben Welsh finished 28th (19:49.63).
Meadville’s first region mega meet is on Sept. 12 at home against Cathedral Prep.
Woolstrum places high
HERMITAGE — Cochranton senior Kyler Woolstrum finished seventh at Saturday’s Hickory invitational.
Woolstrum was Cochranton’s only representative. He finished the course in 17 minutes and 48 seconds.
Cochranton will compete against Saegertown on Tuesday in a home dual meet.
Rocket Invitational
TITUSVILLE — Several local teams competed at Saturday’s Rocket Invitational in Titusville.
On the boys side, Saegertown placed 15th. Xander Brown led the Panthers with a 60th-place finish in 19 minutes and 13 seconds. Caleb Goodwill was 71st (19:33), Jace Digiacomo was 76th (19:35) and Nolan Hughes was 80th (19:41).
Conneaut was 20th with Nicholas Garcia leading the Eagles in 47th place (18:50). Mitchell Lasko was 73rd (19:34) and Kameron Kelly was 74rd (19:34).
The Maplewood Tigers finished 22nd as a team. Freshman Austin Szympruch took 69th (19:31) and Logan Kier was 77th (19:37).
For the girls, Saegertown placed 14th. Sophomore Camryn Harakal was 16th (21:10) to lead the Panthers. Skyler Bland was 58th (23:19), Margaret Hughes was 70th (23:58) and Emma Spencer placed 83rd (25:00).
