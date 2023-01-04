Khalon Simmons

Meadville’s Khalon Simmons attempts a shot during a game earlier this season. Simmons led the Bulldogs with 24 points on Tuesday.

 Meadville Tribune file photo

WATERFORD — The Meadville boys basketball team beat Fort LeBoeuf 55-54 in a Region 7 contest at Fort LeBoeuf High School on Tuesday.

Meadville’s Khalon Simmons led all scorers with 24 points. Sophomore Jack Burchard added 17 points.

Meadville is 2-0 in region action and 4-7 overall. The Bulldogs will host Grove City on Tuesday.

Meadville (55)

Simmons 10 4-12 24, Burchard 5 3-6 17, Ball 2 2-2 7, Burnett 2 1-2 5, Reichel 1 0-0 2.

Totals 21 10-22 55.

Fort LeBoeuf (54)

Papay 7 4-4 21, Dorler 6 4-4 16, Villa 4 1-2 9, Russo 3 0-0 8.

Totals 20 9-10 54.

Meadville;13;10;12;20;—;55

Fort LeBeouf;13;14;14;13;—;54

3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard 2, Ball; Fort LeBoeuf — Papay 3, Russo 2.

Records: Meadville 4-7, 2-0 Region 7; Fort LeBeouf 1-7, 0-1 Region 7.

Hickory girls beat Meadville

The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Hickory 43-27 in a non-region matchup at Meadville Area Senior High School on Tuesday.

Sophomore Marlaya McCoy led the Bulldogs with 13 points and was 7-8 from the free throw line.

Meadville is 3-7 overall and will host Jamestown on Jan. 11.

Hickory (43)

Jones 2 4-4 11, Phillips 3 0-0 8, Fustos 2 2-4 6, Roberts 1 2-4 4, Fleming 1 1-5 3, Swanson 1 0-2 3, Beach 1 0-0 3, Mastrian 1 0-0 2, Farret 1 0-0 2, Ference 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 0-2 0.

Totals 13 10-23 43.

Meadville (27)

McCoy 6 7-8 13, Gallagher 3 0-0 6, Major 1 0-0 3, Gongaware 1 0-0 2, Ashton 0 1-2 1.

Totals 13 9-11 27.

Hickory;12;10;13;8;—;43

Meadville;2;6;6;13;—;27

3-point goals: Hickory — Phillips 2, Jones, Swanson, Beach.

Records: Hickory 6-3, 1-0 Region 4; Meadville 3-7, 0-0 Region 5.

Tigers hold on for a win

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood boys basketball team fought off a Youngsville rally and won 49-45 at Maplewood High School on Tuesday in a Region 3 opener.

Maplewood’s Cole Doolittle paced the Tigers with 13 points. Ethan Peterson added 10 and Jacob Woge scored nine.

Maplewood is 1-0 in region action and 2-8 overall. The Tigers will play at Cochranton on Friday in another region bout.

Youngsville (45)

Hendrickson 8 0-7 16, Mesel 3 3-4 9, Hill 1 5-8 8, Luks 2 2-2 6, Beers 2 0-0 4, Curry 0 1-2 1.

Totals 16 11-23 45.

Maplewood (49)

Doolittle 5 3-4 13, E. Peterson 3 2-3 10, Woge 3 1-4 9, Lentz 2 2-2 6, Beuchat 1 2-2 4.

Totals 17 11-17 49.

Youngsville;9;7;13;16;—;45

Maplewood;17;13;12;7;—;49

3-point goals: Youngsville — Hill; Maplewood — E. Peterson 2, Woge 2.

Records: Youngsville 2-6, 0-1 Region 3; Maplewood 2-8, 1-0 Region 3.

Blue Devils win at home

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Eisenhower 59-37 in a Region 3 game at Cambridge Springs High School on Tuesday.

Senior Josh Reisenauer paced the Blue Devils with 16 points. Parker Schmidt added 15.

Cambridge Springs is 1-0 in region games and 4-4 overall. The Blue Devils will play at Youngsville on Friday.

Cambridge loses to Greenville

ERIE — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team lost to Greenville 42-21 at Penn State Behrend on Tuesday in a non-region game.

Cambridge’s Makenzie Yanc scored 10 points and Jordyn Wheeler added seven.

The Blue Devils are 7-4 overall and will host Rocky Grove on Thursday for a Region 2 matchup.

Greenville (42)

Cano 7 2-5 16, Lewis 3 1-2 11, Chapman 0 4-4 4, Harpst 1 1-2 4, Mallek 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Schalle 1 0-0 2.

Totals 14 8-13 42.

Cambridge Springs (21)

Yanc 3 4-6 10, Wheeler 3 1-2 7, Rodgers 1 1-2 3, Zilhaver 0 1-2 1.

Totals 7 7-12 21.

Greenville;10;12;14;6;—;42

Cambridge Springs;5;3;5;8;—;21

3-point goals: Greenville — Harpst.

Records: Greenville 9-0, 2-0 Region 4; Cambridge Springs 7-4, 0-1 Region 2.

Conneaut wins road battle

UNION CITY — The Conneaut boys basketball team beat Union City 62-58 in a non-region game at Union City High School on Tuesday.

Conneaut’s Tristan Shelatz led the Eagles with 20 points. Shakiir Jordan and Alex Brady added 18 and 12, respectively.

Conneaut is 3-6 overall. The Eagles will host Cochranton on Tuesday in another non-region game.

Conneaut (62)

Shelatz 8 4-7 20, Jordan 6 2-4 18, Brady 5 0-2 12, Fuhrer 2 2-3 6, Perrye 0 4-4 4, Rados 1 0-0 2.

Totals 23 12-20 62.

Union City (58)

Drayer 7 3-5 20, Post 3 6-9 13, James 3 1-2 10, WIngard 3 0-2 6, Haskell 2 0-0 4, Eliason 1 0-0 3, Blakeslee 1 0-0 2.

Totals 21 10-18 58.

Conneaut;13;16;13;20;—;62

Union City;16;16;10;16;—;58

3-point goals: Conneaut — Jordan 4, Brady 2; Union City — Drayer 3, Post, Eliason

Records: Conneaut 3-6, 0-0 Region 6; Union City 3-5, 0-0 Region 3.

