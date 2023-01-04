WATERFORD — The Meadville boys basketball team beat Fort LeBoeuf 55-54 in a Region 7 contest at Fort LeBoeuf High School on Tuesday.
Meadville’s Khalon Simmons led all scorers with 24 points. Sophomore Jack Burchard added 17 points.
Meadville is 2-0 in region action and 4-7 overall. The Bulldogs will host Grove City on Tuesday.
Meadville (55)
Simmons 10 4-12 24, Burchard 5 3-6 17, Ball 2 2-2 7, Burnett 2 1-2 5, Reichel 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 10-22 55.
Fort LeBoeuf (54)
Papay 7 4-4 21, Dorler 6 4-4 16, Villa 4 1-2 9, Russo 3 0-0 8.
Totals 20 9-10 54.
Meadville;13;10;12;20;—;55
Fort LeBeouf;13;14;14;13;—;54
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard 2, Ball; Fort LeBoeuf — Papay 3, Russo 2.
Records: Meadville 4-7, 2-0 Region 7; Fort LeBeouf 1-7, 0-1 Region 7.
Hickory girls beat Meadville
The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Hickory 43-27 in a non-region matchup at Meadville Area Senior High School on Tuesday.
Sophomore Marlaya McCoy led the Bulldogs with 13 points and was 7-8 from the free throw line.
Meadville is 3-7 overall and will host Jamestown on Jan. 11.
Hickory (43)
Jones 2 4-4 11, Phillips 3 0-0 8, Fustos 2 2-4 6, Roberts 1 2-4 4, Fleming 1 1-5 3, Swanson 1 0-2 3, Beach 1 0-0 3, Mastrian 1 0-0 2, Farret 1 0-0 2, Ference 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 0-2 0.
Totals 13 10-23 43.
Meadville (27)
McCoy 6 7-8 13, Gallagher 3 0-0 6, Major 1 0-0 3, Gongaware 1 0-0 2, Ashton 0 1-2 1.
Totals 13 9-11 27.
Hickory;12;10;13;8;—;43
Meadville;2;6;6;13;—;27
3-point goals: Hickory — Phillips 2, Jones, Swanson, Beach.
Records: Hickory 6-3, 1-0 Region 4; Meadville 3-7, 0-0 Region 5.
Tigers hold on for a win
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood boys basketball team fought off a Youngsville rally and won 49-45 at Maplewood High School on Tuesday in a Region 3 opener.
Maplewood’s Cole Doolittle paced the Tigers with 13 points. Ethan Peterson added 10 and Jacob Woge scored nine.
Maplewood is 1-0 in region action and 2-8 overall. The Tigers will play at Cochranton on Friday in another region bout.
Youngsville (45)
Hendrickson 8 0-7 16, Mesel 3 3-4 9, Hill 1 5-8 8, Luks 2 2-2 6, Beers 2 0-0 4, Curry 0 1-2 1.
Totals 16 11-23 45.
Maplewood (49)
Doolittle 5 3-4 13, E. Peterson 3 2-3 10, Woge 3 1-4 9, Lentz 2 2-2 6, Beuchat 1 2-2 4.
Totals 17 11-17 49.
Youngsville;9;7;13;16;—;45
Maplewood;17;13;12;7;—;49
3-point goals: Youngsville — Hill; Maplewood — E. Peterson 2, Woge 2.
Records: Youngsville 2-6, 0-1 Region 3; Maplewood 2-8, 1-0 Region 3.
Blue Devils win at home
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Eisenhower 59-37 in a Region 3 game at Cambridge Springs High School on Tuesday.
Senior Josh Reisenauer paced the Blue Devils with 16 points. Parker Schmidt added 15.
Cambridge Springs is 1-0 in region games and 4-4 overall. The Blue Devils will play at Youngsville on Friday.
Cambridge loses to Greenville
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team lost to Greenville 42-21 at Penn State Behrend on Tuesday in a non-region game.
Cambridge’s Makenzie Yanc scored 10 points and Jordyn Wheeler added seven.
The Blue Devils are 7-4 overall and will host Rocky Grove on Thursday for a Region 2 matchup.
Greenville (42)
Cano 7 2-5 16, Lewis 3 1-2 11, Chapman 0 4-4 4, Harpst 1 1-2 4, Mallek 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Schalle 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 8-13 42.
Cambridge Springs (21)
Yanc 3 4-6 10, Wheeler 3 1-2 7, Rodgers 1 1-2 3, Zilhaver 0 1-2 1.
Totals 7 7-12 21.
Greenville;10;12;14;6;—;42
Cambridge Springs;5;3;5;8;—;21
3-point goals: Greenville — Harpst.
Records: Greenville 9-0, 2-0 Region 4; Cambridge Springs 7-4, 0-1 Region 2.
Conneaut wins road battle
UNION CITY — The Conneaut boys basketball team beat Union City 62-58 in a non-region game at Union City High School on Tuesday.
Conneaut’s Tristan Shelatz led the Eagles with 20 points. Shakiir Jordan and Alex Brady added 18 and 12, respectively.
Conneaut is 3-6 overall. The Eagles will host Cochranton on Tuesday in another non-region game.
Conneaut (62)
Shelatz 8 4-7 20, Jordan 6 2-4 18, Brady 5 0-2 12, Fuhrer 2 2-3 6, Perrye 0 4-4 4, Rados 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 12-20 62.
Union City (58)
Drayer 7 3-5 20, Post 3 6-9 13, James 3 1-2 10, WIngard 3 0-2 6, Haskell 2 0-0 4, Eliason 1 0-0 3, Blakeslee 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 10-18 58.
Conneaut;13;16;13;20;—;62
Union City;16;16;10;16;—;58
3-point goals: Conneaut — Jordan 4, Brady 2; Union City — Drayer 3, Post, Eliason
Records: Conneaut 3-6, 0-0 Region 6; Union City 3-5, 0-0 Region 3.
