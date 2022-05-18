The Meadville girls track team clinched a share of the Region 3 title with wins against Erie High School and Mercyhurst Prep at a tri-meet on Monday at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Meryhurst Prep 94-33 and Erie High 80-15. The team finished 6-1 and shared the region crown with Warren and Corry.
Generating multiple wins against Erie was was Marlaya McCoy in the long jump with a mark of 15-feet and 5-inches and 200-meter-dash with a time of 27.31 seconds.
Also with multiple wins was freshman Marley Rodax. She won the 100-meter-hurdles (17.89) and the 300-meter-hurdles (52.77).
In the field, Payton Costello won the shot put (97-8.5) and the discus (26-10.5).
For the boys, the Bulldogs beat Mercyhurst Prep 108-24 and Erie 101-42.
Nic Williams won the 100 (11.27), the 200 (23.46) and was on the winning 4x100 relay team with Mark Dait, Konner Sayre and Khalon Simmons.
Simmons also won the long jump (10-3.5).
In the throws, Justice Esser won the shot put (38-8) and the discus (141-8).
The boys team finished 5-2 on the season.
Meadville track and field will be in action again on Saturday for the District 10 Championship Meet.
Bears beat Panthers
UNION CITY — The Union City Bears used a nine-run fifth inning to beat Saegertown 9-0 in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday.
In the circle, Union City’s Abby Tingley struck out 10 batters and allowed four hits in seven innings. Saegertown’s Mikaila Obenrader struck out 11 and walked nine in six innings.
Saegertown is now 11-4 overall and 11-2 in the region. The Panthers will play Cambridge Springs on Thursday in its regular season finale.
Cardinals topple Orioles 18-4
FRANKLIN — The Cochranton softball team pummeled Rocky Grove with 20 hits in an 18-4 Region 2 win on Tuesday.
Chelsey Freyermuth was 4-5 at the plate. She had six RBIs and four runs scored on two doubled and a home run. Senior Jaylin McGill was also 4-5 with four RBIs and three runs.
In the circle, Taytum Jackson struck out five batters in five innings of action.
Cochranton is 10-5 overall and will host Youngsville on Thursday in its regular season finale.
Villa Maria routs Conneaut 13-3
ERIE — Villa Maria beat Conneaut 13-3 in a Region 5 softball matchup on Tuesday.
Brooke Wise and Eliza Harrington each went 2-3 at the plate and scored one run. Harrington also hit a double.
Villa Maria outhit Conneaut 15-6 and ten-run mercy ruled the Lady Eagles in the sixth inning.
Conneaut is 11-4 on the season. The Lady Eagles will play at Fort LeBoeuf today at 6 p.m.
Bulldogs lose to Bison on the road
WATERFORD — The Meadville softball team lost to Fort LeBoeuf 6-4 in a Region 5 matchup on Tuesday.
After going down 6-0, the Lady Bulldogs rallied to score two runs in the top of the sixth and two runs in the top of the seventh, but the rally stopped there.
Sophomore Rylee Kregel went 3-3 at the plate and struck out five batters in six innings of work.
Meadville is 4-11 and will play at Mercer today at 4 p.m.
Rodgers tosses one-hitter in win
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Hailee Rodgers led the Cambridge Springs softball team to a 14-2 win against Eisenhower in a one-hitter in Region 2 action on Tuesday.
Taylor Smith went 2-3 at the plate with a home run and a double. Emily Boylan was 2-4 with three runs.
Rodgers struck out nine batters in five innings of work in her one-hitter.
Cambridge Springs is 8-7 overall and 8-5 in region action. The Blue Devils will host Saegertown on Thursday in its regular season finale.
Shaffer leads Panthers to win
FRANKLIN — Saegertown’s Henry Shaffer struck out nine batters and went 3-4 at the plate in a 5-1 win against Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
The win avenged a 9-5 home loss on April 25 and clinched a share of the Region 3 title.
Zach Balog and Dustin Nearhoof each registered multiple hits in the win.
Saegertown is 15-2 overall and 14-1 in region action. The Panthers will play its regular season finale today at Youngsville.
Youngsville beats Cochranton 3-2
YOUNGVILLE — The Cochranton baseball team lost to Youngville 3-2 in a Region 3 matchup on Tuesday.
On the mound, Wyatt Barzak struck out 17 in six innings of work. The senior also went 2-3 with a double and a run. Blake Foulk scored the team’s other run.
Youngsville’s James Johnson walked on in the seventh inning, stole second and then advanced to third base and home on passed balls.
Cochranton is 8-7 overall and will play at Union City today in its regular season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.