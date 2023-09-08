WATTSBURG — The Meadville girls volleyball team swept Seneca 3-0 (25-5, 25-4, 25-19) in a non-region match at Seneca High School on Thursday.
Sydney Holt tallied seven digs, five aces and four kills. As a team, Meadville had 22 aces.
Meadville is 3-0 overall and will host Harbor Creek on Tuesday in another non-region match.
Cochranton moves to 3-0
TIDIOUTE — The Cochranton girls volleyball team stayed undefeated with a sweep of Tidioute Charter 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-4) on Thursday.
Maggie Jackson dished 17 assists in the win. Brooklyn Needler and Claire McCartney had eight and six kills, respectively. Macie Williams added six aces.
Cochranton is 3-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 2 matches. The Cardinals will host Eisenhower on Tuesday for another region match.
Tigers sweep Braves
ERIE — Maplewood swept Iroquois 3-0 (25-6, 25-6, 25-11) in Region 2 girls volleyball action on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Hunter led the charge with 15 kills and four blocks. Madison O’Hara added seven kills and six digs while Megan Woge chipped in five aces. Sophomore Maggie Means had 25 assists and two kills.
Maplewood is 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Tigers host Youngsville on Tuesday in a region match.
Saegertown wins in four
ERIE — The Saegertown girls volleyball team beat Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 (25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23) in a non-region match on Thursday.
Junior Lindsey Greco dished 34 assists and added five aces. On offense, Brywn McLaughlin led with 16 kills. Lyndzee Amory and Rhia Paris added seven and five, respectively. Amory also had five blocks.
On defense, Rylie Braymer had 18 digs while Alyssa Arblaster and Paris each added eight.
Saegertown is 2-0 overall and will host Fort LeBoeuf in another non-region match on Tuesday.
Cambridge tops Youngsville in five
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cambridge Springs volleyball team beat Youngsville 3-2 (23-25, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 15-9) in a Region 2 match on Thursday.
Brooke Eldred led the attack with 12 kills while Audrey Bullock added seven. Bridget Bullock and Kenda Boozer dished 15 and 10 assists, respectively.
Kylee Miller had 30 digs while Audrey Bullock added 15.
Cambridge is 2-1 overall and in region play. The Blue Devils will play another region match on Tuesday at Tidioute Charter.
Pandolph cards best score
CORRY — The Meadville boys golf team competed in the North Hills Invitational in Corry on Thursday and Philip Pandolph led all golfers.
Due to rain, the event was scored using an over par system through 14 holes. Meadville’s Philip Pandolph was one over par and tied Fort LeBoeuf’s Troy Bickel for the best score of the day.
Bulldogs take second at mega match
ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team placed second at Region 3 mega match at Downing Golf Course on Thursday.
Kelsi Hefner fired a 43 to pace the Bulldogs and their team score of 147. Brooke Hart and Taylor Tidball followed with a 50 and a 54, respectively.
McDowell won the match with a team score of 126.
Through three events, McDowel leads the region with 12 points. Meadville is No. 2 with nine points.
Panthers sweep Cards
COCHRANTON — The Saegertown boys and girls cross country teams beat Cochranton 25-36 and 23-33, respectively, in a dual meet at Cochranton High School on Thursday.
For the boys, Cochranton’s Kyler Woolstrum had the best time. He finished the course in 18 minutes and 26 seconds.
The top finisher for the girls was Saegertown’s Camryn Harakal (22:26).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.