OIL CITY — Meadville defeated Oil City 7-4 in a Region 2 baseball game on Monday.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start when leadoff batter Gavin Beck homered to left field and give his team an early lead.
Meadville added three runs in the third inning and scored in five of seven innings to stay ahead of the Oilers.
Brighton Anderson went 3-4 with two runs and one RBI. Beck, Brady Walker and Jordan Young each had two hits in the win. Carson McGowan had two RBIs.
Meadville is 3-3 overall and in region action. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Oil City today at 4.
MEADVILLE (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-1-2-1, Tartaglione 4-1-1-0, Garvey 3-0-0-0, B. Walker 3-1-2-1, M. Walker 4-1-1-1, Young 4-1-2-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, McGowan 3-0-1-2, Reichel 1-0-0-0, Arpin 4-0-1-0, Anderson 4-2-3-1 . Totals 34-7-13-6.
OIL CITY (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) McFarland 4-1-1-0, Bearer 4-1-1-0, Highfield 4-0-1-0, Motter 2-0-0-0, Teeter 3-2-2-1, McMahon 4-0-2-2, Hornbeck 3-0-0-0, Stevens 2-0-0-0, Lockhart 2-0-1-0. Totals 28-4-8-3.
Meadville 113 101 0 — 7 13 0
Oil City 000 130 0 — 4 8 4
BATTING
2B: M — Anderson, Arpin, M. Walker, Young; OC — McMahon.
HR: M — Beck.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — B. Walker WP 2.2-2-0-0-2-2, M. Walker 2-3-3-3-2-0, Johnson 1-2-1-1-2-1, Reichel 1.1-1-0-0-2-1; OC — Stevens LP 3-10-6-2-3-0, Hornbeck 2-2-1-0-2-0, Teeter 2-1-0-0-5-1.
Records: Meadville 4-3; Oil City 1-5.
Lady Eagles lose on the road
GIBSONIA — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost a 13-9 matchup with Aquinas Academy on Monday.
The Lady Eagles trailed by one at halftime and were outscored 6-3 in the second half.
Victoria Medrick led the team with three goals. Rylee Jones scored twice and had four assists.
Sydney Phillips, Alayna Ott, Jocelyn Denihan and Jacqueline Detelich each scored one goal. Phillips and Detelich each added one assist.
The Lady Eagles are now 4-4 overall and 3-2 in region play. They are scheduled to play at Villa Maria on Thursday.