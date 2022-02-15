RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team combined for 12 3-pointers in a 72-22 win against Saegertown in a Region 2 game on Monday.
The Lady Tigers scored 25 points the opening quarter and 27 in the second to lead 52-13 at the halfway point.
Senior Izzy Eimer led all scorers with 22 points. She also hit on six shots from beyond the arc. Sadie Thomas and Madison O’Hara scored 13 and 12, respectively.
Maplewood is 18-3 overall and 12-1 in region 2. The Lady Tigers conclude the regular season on Thursday when they host Youngsville.
Saegertown fell to 8-13 overall and 6-7 in the region. The Lady Panthers finish the regular season at home on Thursday against Eisenhower.
Cambridge gets big region win
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Youngsville 58-24 in a Region 2 matchup on Monday.
The Blue Devils led 23-2 after the first quarter and held a 37-14 lead at halftime. Cambridge’s backups held it down and gave the team a win.
Madison Yanc led all scorers with 20 points. Finley Rauscher added 13 and had the team’s only 3-pointer.
Cambridge is now 15-4 overall and 12-1 in the region. The team finishes the region schedule on Thursday at Union City before the regular season finale on Saturday at McDowell.
CCA boys dominate SRH 68-20
Crawford Christian Academy’s Stuart Hochstetler made the most of senior night and poured on 17 points in a 68-20 win against Slippery Rock Homeschool on Monday.
Thea team opened with a 28-point first quarter to already put the game away.
Crawford Christian Academy returns for the last home game of the season against Portersville Christian at 6 p.m.
CCA girls lose 42-33
Crawford Christian Academy was overpowered by Slippery Rock Homeschool in a 42-23 loss on Monday.
CCA was blanked in the first quarter but only trailed 19-12 at halftime. In the second half, SRH took care of business.
Abryanna Epps and Gracie Oakes each scored six points to pace CCA. Emma Walton scored the team’s only 3-pointer of the game and had five points.
Bulldogs win 7-4 on the road
CECIL TOWNSHIP — The Meadville Bulldog hockey team defeated Peters Township 7-4 on Sunday.
Senior Michael Mahoney led the ‘Dogs with five goals. Trevor Kessler and Zach Shepner each added one goal. At goalie, Sam Coppola recorded 39 saves.
The team is now 17-13-1 overall and 11-6 in PIHL play.
The Bulldogs return to the ice today for senior night at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena at 7:45 p.m.