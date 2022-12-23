RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Girard 53-13 in a non-region game on Thursday at Maplewood High School.
Sadie Thomas led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points.
Defensively, the Tigers allowed six points or less in each quarter, including zero in the third.
Maplewood is 5-2 overall and will be back in action at the Conneaut holiday tournament on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Maplewood beat Youngsville 69-18 in a Region 2 game at Maplewood High School.
Thomas led the Tigers with 12 points while Savannah O’Hara and Maggie Means each scored 10.
Girard (13)
Kalicky 3 0-0 6, Polk 2 0-0 5, Bock 1 0-0 2.
Totals 6 0-0 13.
Maplewood (53)
Thomas 5 2-2 12, S. O’Hara 4 0-0 8, Means 3 1-2 8, Eimer 2 1-2 5, M. O’Hara 2 0-0 4, Despenes 2 0-0 4, Koelle 2 0-0 4, Vergona 1 0-0 2, Woge 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1 0-1 2.
Totals 24 4-9 53.
Girard;6;2;0;5;—;13
Maplewood;18;18;9;8;—;53
3-point goals: Girard — Polk; Maplewood — Means.
Records: Girard 1-6, 1-1 Region 3; Maplewood 5-2, 2-0 Region 2.
Cardinals get non-region win
CRANBERRY — The Cochranton boys basketball team beat Cranberry 58-37 in a non-region game at Cranberry High School on Thursday.
Seniors Landon Homa and Chase Miller each scored 15 points to pace the Cardinals.
Cochranton is 2-4 overall this season. The Cardinals will be back in action on Wednesday at Titusville.
Cochranton (58)
Homa 6 2-2 15, C. Miller 6 3-5 15, D. Carroll 2 0-0 8, Matt 3 1-2 7, J. Rynd 2 0-2 4, Dudzic 2 0-0 4, D. Miller 1 0-0 2, W. Carroll 1 0-0 2, B. Rynd 0 1-3 1.
Totals 24 7-14 58.
Cranberry (37)
Zerbe 3 2-3 8, Weaver 3 0-0 7, Morrow 1 4-6 6, Merryman 2 0-2 5, Zerbe 2 0-2 4, Baker 2 0-0 4, Schwab 1 0-0 2, Bunyak 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 7-15 37.
Cochranton;18;16;17;7;—;58
Cranberry;11;13;7;6;—;37
3-point goals: Cochranton — D. Carroll 2, Homa; Cranberry
Records: Cochranton 2-4, 0-0 Region 3.
Panthers lose to Tigers 56-32
SHARON — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Sharon 56-32 in a non-region game on Thursday at Sharon High School.
Sophomore Lindsey Greco paced the Panthers with 10 points.
Saegertown is now 5-3 overall and will next appear in the Lakeview holiday tournament on Tuesday.
Saegertown (32)
Greco 3 4-4 10, Triola 3 0-0 6, Amory 3 0-0 6, Drakes 1 2-3 4, Weaver 0 2-2 2, Rockwell 1 0-3 2, Smith 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 8-12 32.
Sharon (56)
Root 7 0-0 14, I. McGee 5 0-0 10, Nixion 4 1-5 10, Griggs 4 0-0 8, Schell 3 0-0 6, J. McGee 2 2-3 6, Crumby 1 0-0 2, Rags-Holden 0 0-2 0.
Totals 26 3-10 56.
Saegertown;6;8;2;16—;32
Sharon;14;17;6;19;—;56
3-point goals: Sharon — Nixion.
Records: Saegertown 5-3, 1-0 Region 2; Sharon — 6-1, 0-1 Region 4.
