Madison Eimer

Maplewood sophomore Madison Eimer drives to the hoop during a game earlier this season.

 Meadville Tribune file photo

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Girard 53-13 in a non-region game on Thursday at Maplewood High School.

Sadie Thomas led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points.

Defensively, the Tigers allowed six points or less in each quarter, including zero in the third.

Maplewood is 5-2 overall and will be back in action at the Conneaut holiday tournament on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Maplewood beat Youngsville 69-18 in a Region 2 game at Maplewood High School.

Thomas led the Tigers with 12 points while Savannah O’Hara and Maggie Means each scored 10.

Girard (13)

Kalicky 3 0-0 6, Polk 2 0-0 5, Bock 1 0-0 2.

Totals 6 0-0 13.

Maplewood (53)

Thomas 5 2-2 12, S. O’Hara 4 0-0 8, Means 3 1-2 8, Eimer 2 1-2 5, M. O’Hara 2 0-0 4, Despenes 2 0-0 4, Koelle 2 0-0 4, Vergona 1 0-0 2, Woge 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1 0-1 2.

Totals 24 4-9 53.

Girard;6;2;0;5;—;13

Maplewood;18;18;9;8;—;53

3-point goals: Girard — Polk; Maplewood — Means.

Records: Girard 1-6, 1-1 Region 3; Maplewood 5-2, 2-0 Region 2.

Cardinals get non-region win

CRANBERRY — The Cochranton boys basketball team beat Cranberry 58-37 in a non-region game at Cranberry High School on Thursday.

Seniors Landon Homa and Chase Miller each scored 15 points to pace the Cardinals.

Cochranton is 2-4 overall this season. The Cardinals will be back in action on Wednesday at Titusville.

Cochranton (58)

Homa 6 2-2 15, C. Miller 6 3-5 15, D. Carroll 2 0-0 8, Matt 3 1-2 7, J. Rynd 2 0-2 4, Dudzic 2 0-0 4, D. Miller 1 0-0 2, W. Carroll 1 0-0 2, B. Rynd 0 1-3 1.

Totals 24 7-14 58.

Cranberry (37)

Zerbe 3 2-3 8, Weaver 3 0-0 7, Morrow 1 4-6 6, Merryman 2 0-2 5, Zerbe 2 0-2 4, Baker 2 0-0 4, Schwab 1 0-0 2, Bunyak 0 1-2 1.

Totals 14 7-15 37.

Cochranton;18;16;17;7;—;58

Cranberry;11;13;7;6;—;37

3-point goals: Cochranton — D. Carroll 2, Homa; Cranberry

Records: Cochranton 2-4, 0-0 Region 3.

Panthers lose to Tigers 56-32

SHARON — The Saegertown girls basketball team lost to Sharon 56-32 in a non-region game on Thursday at Sharon High School.

Sophomore Lindsey Greco paced the Panthers with 10 points.

Saegertown is now 5-3 overall and will next appear in the Lakeview holiday tournament on Tuesday.

Saegertown (32)

Greco 3 4-4 10, Triola 3 0-0 6, Amory 3 0-0 6, Drakes 1 2-3 4, Weaver 0 2-2 2, Rockwell 1 0-3 2, Smith 1 0-0 2.

Totals 13 8-12 32.

Sharon (56)

Root 7 0-0 14, I. McGee 5 0-0 10, Nixion 4 1-5 10, Griggs 4 0-0 8, Schell 3 0-0 6, J. McGee 2 2-3 6, Crumby 1 0-0 2, Rags-Holden 0 0-2 0.

Totals 26 3-10 56.

Saegertown;6;8;2;16—;32

Sharon;14;17;6;19;—;56

3-point goals: Sharon — Nixion.

Records: Saegertown 5-3, 1-0 Region 2; Sharon — 6-1, 0-1 Region 4.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you