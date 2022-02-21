SHARON — Two members of the Conneaut wrestling team — Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn — walked away from the District 10 Class 2A Section 2 wrestling tournament on Saturday at Sharon High School.
Gould, a sophomore wrestling at 120 pounds, won a 3-1 decision against Reynolds’ Chase Bell to claim his section tournament. Gould is now a two-time section champion. He also stayed unbeaten on the season with a 30-0 record.
Hearn also defeated a Reynolds wrestler to win his title. The junior won a 12-5 decision against Vito Gentile. The decision was also his second section championship. Hearn is now 24-2 on the year.
As a team, Conneaut finished tenth with 72 points.
Also finishing in the top seven were Will Schell (126), Mitchell Blood (132) and Logan Groover (152).
All five Conneaut wrestlers will advance to next weekend’s District 10 Class 2A district tournament at Sharon High School.
’Dogs drop two in Ohio to Dayton Stealth
DAYTON — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost two non-league games to Dayton Stealth on Saturday and Sunday.
The team lost Saturday’s game 7-1. Rocco Tartaglione scored the team’s goal.
“It was good to go out there as we get ready for the playoffs because we’ll see quick, skilled and physical teams. This team was exactly that,” head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “Our kids didn’t really know what hit them for the first couple minutes.”
The team lost Sunday’s game 3-1. Paul Phillis scored on a power play in the third period to avoid a shutout.
“We competed harder the second game. We moved out feet better. They were just so physical and our kids struggled with that style of play,” Plunkett said. “Hopefully we use this expereince to help prepare for the playoffs in a couiple weeks.”
Meadville is now 18-17-1 overall. The team hosts Harbor Creek on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. for a non-league game.
Lady Eagles lose to Sailors 69-51
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost a non-region game 69-51 on Saturday to Lakeview.
After not allowing 47 points since Jan. 13, the Lady Eagles’ defense could not stop Lakeview senior Reese Gadsby. Gadsby went 10-11 at the free throw line as part of her game-high 29 points.
Entering the final period, the game was tight at 47-42 in favor of Lakeview, but the Sailors erupted for 22 points to close the game out.
Jaelyn Blood and Hannah Brady each scored 11 points for Conneaut. Rylee Jones and Lainie Harrington each scored 10. Jones also added five assists and four rebounds.
Conneaut fell to 10-10 overall and will play Corry in a regular-season finale on Tuesday at home.
The Lady Eagles will then play Harbor Creek in the District 10 Class 5A quarterfinals on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Center at 3 p.m. The Lady Eagles are the third seed in the 5A bracket.
Conneaut ends season with first win
TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team ended the season by securing its first win in an overtime 61-60 win against Region 5 foe Titusville.
The Eagles started hot and held a 45-30 lead entering the final quarter. The Rockets mounted a massive rally and outscored Conneaut 27-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
In overtime, Conneaut made six of nine free throws to outscore Titusville 6-5 and get the win.
Rayge Michaud led the team with 19 points. Alex Nottingham made three 3-pointers as part of his 14 points.
Conneaut finished the season 1-19 overall and 1-13 in region play.
Lady Blue Devils fall to McDowell
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team lost a non-region basketball game 44-29 to Class 6A McDowell on Saturday.
The teams battled to a 18-18 tie at the midway point. McDowell’s defense locked up the Lady Blue Devils and allowed 11 points in the second half. The big second half effort allowed the Lady Trojans to beat Cambridge.
Makenzie Yanc led Cambridge with 10 points. Hailee Rodgers scored nine and Madison Yanc added five.
Cambridge dropped to 16-5 overall with the loss.
The Lady Blue Devils will take the floor again on Saturday for the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals. As the three seed, Cambridge will play Seneca at Meadville Area Senior High School at 4 p.m.
Cambridge loses in Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team lost to Sharpsville 67-58 in a non-region game on Saturday.
A 22-point second quarter for Sharpsville proved to be the deciding factor. Cambridge scored 21 in the final frame, but it was too little, too late.
Ethan Counasse led Cambridge with 18 points. Josh Reisenauer and Park Schmidt each scored 11 points.
Sharpsville’s Mack Staunch led all scorers with 34.
Cambridge fell to 12-10 overall.
The Blue Devils will play again on Friday in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals as the fourth seed against Eisenhower at Meadville Area Senior High School at 6 p.m.
CCA boys fall to ISA
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team lost to ISA 58-48 on Saturday.
CCA trailed 31-18 at halftime and cut the deficit to four points entering the final quarter, but ISA pulled away.
Allen Mille led CCA with 18 points, six of which came from behind the arc. Jay Hemlock scored 13, while Ethan Mattocks and Stuart Hochstetler scored nine and eight, respectively.
CCA girls drop one
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team lost to ISA 53-22 on Saturday.
CCA led 12-6 after the first quarter and could not slow down ISA.
Gracie Oakes led CCA with 11 points in the game. Taylor Frantz added four while Audrey Oakes scored three. Abryanna Epps and Emma Walton each scored two points.