CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cochranton Cardinals wrestling team defeated Cambridge Springs 45-30 in a Region 3 dual match on Wednesday.
Cambridge won the opening match at 120 pound when Preston Gordon won with a fall in 24 seconds.
Cochranton won the next two bouts at 126 (Blake Foulk) and 132 (Jack Martinec). Foulk won a 14-3 major decision and Martinec won an 18-3 technical fall.
Gunnar Gage responded for the Blue Devils at 138 with a fall in 1:07. Cambridge led 12-9 after four matches.
Cochranton’s Willis Morrell beat Kyle Huya with a fall in 2:33 at 145 before Cambridge fired back at 152 pounds. Chase Beck pinned Isaiah Long in 1:23.
The Cardinals won at 160 and 172 with a Stetson Boozer pin (0:56) and a forfeit at 172.
Jackson Carico earned a win via a fall in 53 seconds at 189 to bring Cambridge within striking distance at 27-24.
The Red Birds won three of the last four bouts to secure the win. Louden Gledhill pinned Garrett Hodak in 3:33 at 215, while Kyle Lantz won a forfeit at 106. Daylend Schlosser earned a fall in 1:34 at 113.
Cambridge’s Jordan Miller won at 285 with a fall in 1:46.
Cochranton is 6-2 in region dual matches on the season. The Cardinals are in action again this weekend at the Fred Bell Tournament.
Cambridge Springs is 3-4 in dual matches and will also wrestle at the Fred Bell Tournament.
Panthers beat Tigers 54-10
GUYS MILLS — Saegertown won a Region 3 dual match against Maplewood 54-10 at Maplewood High School on Wednesday.
The Panthers picked up forfeits at 113, 120, 189 and 215.
Owen Hershelman won a 6-2 decision over Chase Blake at 126 before Nolan Hughes won a close 6-5 decision at 132.
The Panthers won back-to-back falls at 145 and 152 thanks to Gregory Kiser (145) and Gabriel Jordan (152). Kiser’s win came with a fall in 1:48 and Jordan won with a fall in 3:23.
Maplewood got on the board at 160 when Gregory Roae pinned Garrick Jordan in 3:55. The Tigers earned more points at 172. Logan Gross won a 11-2 major decision to give Maplewood 10 points in the match.
Josh Perrine (285) and Carter Beck (106) won with pins of 35 seconds and 1:13 to close out the scoring for Saegertown.
Saegertown is 8-0 in dual matches on the year while Maplewood is 4-4. Both teams will wrestle again this weekend at the Fred Bell Tournament.