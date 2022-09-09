There's a fun night of football on the schedule. Follow along as we provide updates from around the region.
Maplewood (2-0) plays PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs (1-1) tonight in its home opener at 7, and Meadville will look to improve to 3-0 as it travels to Fairview (2-0).
Also, some teams will pick up their first wins of the season as Cochranton travels to Saegertown, and Conneaut hosts Harbor Creek.
Scroll all the way down for the live updates. (It might take a few seconds for the stream to appear.)
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
Feel free to comment below.
