There's a showdown in Oil City tonight featuring two premiere running backs and fans should be in for a treat.
Oil City's Ethen Knox has 2,007 yards on 177 carries and scoring 24 touchdowns in five games. Meadville will counter with Khalon Simmons (716 yards rushing on only 45 carries, 15.9 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns).
It should be a fun one.
If you can't be there, follow along for updates from this game and others.
Here's what the schedule looks like:
• Saegertown (1-4, 0-4 Region 1) at Cambridge Springs (3-2, 2-1 Region 1)
• Mercer (3-2, 2-1 Region 1) at Maplewood (2-3, 1-3 Region 1)
• Lakeview (3-2, 3-0 Region 1) at Cochranton (1-3, 1-2 Region 1)
• Conneaut (0-5, 0-2 Region 4) at Titusville (1-4, 0-1 Region 4)
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
Scroll down below for the live updates. (It might take a few seconds for the stream to appear.)
Feel free to comment below.
