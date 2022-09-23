The calendar says fall.
The temperatures now say fall, too.
It's feeling a lot more like football tonight.
And it's a perfect day for the MASH-CASH rivalry.
Meadville enters with a perfect record and Conneaut is looking for its first win this season.
Does it matter?
"This is CASH week, it’s like Shark Week, only bigger," said Meadville coach Ray Collins.
Follow along for updates for this rivalry game and others, including:
• Cochranton (1-2, 1-1 Region 1) at Mercer (2-2, 1-1 Region 1)
• Maplewood (2-2, 1-2 Region 1) at Reynolds (3-1, 2-0 Region 1)
• Iroquois (0-4, 0-2 Region 2) at Cambridge Springs (2-2, 2-1 Region 1)
• Saegertown (0-4, 0-4 Region 1) at Union City (2-2, 1-1 Region 2)
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
Scroll down below for the live updates. (It might take a few seconds for the stream to appear.)
Feel free to comment below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.