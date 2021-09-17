topical featured GAMENIGHT LIVE: District 10 football live updates, Sept. 17 Meadville Tribune Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Follow along for updates from around District 10 and western Pennsylvania tonight, including Meadville vs. Harbor Creek and Cochranton vs. Eisenhower. (It might take a few seconds for the stream to appear.) Feel free to comment below. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags District Pennsylvania Update Stream Game Team Football Sport Plenty Docket Contest Point Area Playoff Are Temperature Kickoff Rivalry Maplewood Win Schedule Heartbreaker Second Title Slate Round Football Season Games High School Attendance Titusville Week Region 4 Weekend Region Season Football Team American Football Bulldog Mclane Saegertown Politics Harbor Creek Trending Video NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Preschool & Child Care Guide Local rentals guide 2021 College & Trade School Guide Call A Pro Online Directory Trending Recipes Obituaries BAUER, Linda Apr 27, 1947 - Sep 17, 2021 SCHANZ, Donald Oct 18, 1946 - Sep 11, 2021 SAN FELICE, Theresa "Terry" Sep 20, 1927 - Sep 16, 2021 DALY, Eileen Nov 20, 1944 - Sep 15, 2021 MCQUISTON, Rose Feb 19, 1941 - Sep 14, 2021