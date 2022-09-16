It's shaping up to be a great night for high school football across the region.
Tonight, Meadville will look to stay unbeaten as county rival Titusville heads to Bender Field.
Also on tap tonight, Cambridge Springs will look to stay unbeaten in Region 1 when it meets Reynolds, Maplewood hosts Lakeview, Saegertown is at home against Mercer, and CASH hosts Warren in a Region 5 matchup.
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
