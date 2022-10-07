There's a big game at Bender Field tonight.
The undefeated Meadville Bulldogs host the McDowell Trojans in a heavily anticipated matchup.
The Bulldogs enter the game 6-0 after an overwhelming 35-0 shutout over Oil City last week. McDowell is 4-2 after losing 41-0 to Cathedral Prep last Friday.
If you can't be at Bender, follow along for updates from this game and others.
Here's what the rest of the schedule looks like:
• Cambridge Springs (4-2, 3-1 Region 1) at Lakeview (4-2, 4-0 Region 1)
• Saegertown (1-5, 0-5 Region 1) at Eisenhower (6-0, 3-0 Region 2)
• Conneaut (0-6, 0-3 Region 4) at Northwestern (4-2, 2-1 Region 1)
• Maplewood (2-4, 1-4 Region 1) at Titusville (2-4, 1-1 Region 4)
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
Scroll down below for the live updates. (It might take a few seconds for the stream to appear.)
Feel free to comment below.
