Here's a look at games in our area that we're keeping an eye on tonight:
• Meadville (8-1 overall, 5-0 Region 4) at Erie (1-8, 0-3 Region 6)
• Union City (2-6, 1-4 Region 2) at Cambridge Springs (6-3, 5-2 Region 1)
• Seneca (7-2, 3-2 Region 2) at Maplewood (4-5, 3-4 Region 1)
• Saegertown (1-8, 0-7 Region 1) at Iroquois (0-9, 0-5 Region 2)
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
Scroll down below for the live updates. (It might take a few seconds for the stream to appear.)
Feel free to comment below.
