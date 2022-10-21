The regular season is winding down and playoff spots are on the line in the district.
Here's a look at games in our area tonight:
• Meadville (7-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 4) at Warren (5-3, 3-1 Region 4)
• Maplewood (3-5, 2-4 Region 1) at Cochranton (1-6, 1-5 Region 1)
• Mercer (6-2, 5-1 Region 1) at Cambridge Springs (5-3, 4-2 Region 1)
• Conneaut (0-8, 0-4 Region 4) at Franklin (0-8, 0-4 Region 4)
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
Scroll down below for the live updates. (It might take a few seconds for the stream to appear.)
Feel free to comment below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.