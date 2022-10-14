The Meadville football team will look to get back on the winning track tonight at home against Franklin.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 Region 4) are coming off a 49-19 loss to Class 6A power McDowell.
Franklin enters the game 0-7 and has only scored 40 points this season.
Here's what the rest of tonight's schedule looks like:
• Cochranton (1-5, 1-4 Region 1) at Cambridge Springs (4-3, 3-2 Region 1)
• Reynolds (6-1, 5-0 Region 1) at Saegertown (1-6, 0-5 Region 1)
• Oil City (5-2, 2-1 Region 4) at Conneaut (0-7, 0-3 Region 4)
• Kennedy Catholic (1-6, 1-4 Region 1) at Maplewood (2-5, 1-4 Region 1)
If you want to see how we think the games will go, you can find them here.
