• Linesville Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its monthly meeting for February. The meeting would have been today. The department’s next meeting is March 3 at 7 p.m. at Linesville Volunteer Fire Department.
Linesville VFD cancels monthly meeting
Sean P. Ray
