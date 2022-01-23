Linesville office hours changed for February
LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council voted at Tuesday’s meeting to have new office hours for February on a “trial” basis.
Amanda Haper, secretary and office manager, suggested the public could be better served if hours were extended past the current 4 p.m. closing time.
She said she did a survey of how many people visited the office between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and found it was not many.
She suggested council consider changing the hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. She said that way people could stop after work and take care of business.
Katie Wickert, council member, suggested having the hours split — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Kelly Conner, council member, agreed, noting many people probably would not stop after 5 on a Friday.
Council agreed to change the hours, starting Feb. 2, and see if they were more feasible for residents. The trial period will run through the month of February.
Township relases monthly police stats
LINESVILLE — Linesville Police Department officers responded to 97 calls during December and made one arrest. Sixteen traffic citations were issued, and 31 stops made. Eight non-traffic citations were issued. Cruisers drove 1,292 miles, according to the report made by Chief Rob Johnston at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The annual report showed officers answered 937 calls with 36 cases reported and 23 arrests. Traffic citations numbered 134 and non-traffic citations, eight. Total mileage for the two cruisers for 2021 was 12,746.
Council asked about the traffic citation numbers and Johnston said in addition to the citations issued, another 223 warnings were given. They were not part of the initial report because of the computer program. Council asked if that could be included in the report in the future and Johnston said different councils have wanted different data. He will bring a variety of reports to the next meeting for council to consider.
Kevin McGrath, council president, said he was not in favor of adding more data if it means more hours of work for Johnston.
In addition to the above statistics, the department also had 64 assists with other departments, be it Pennsylvania State Police or other departments.
Council noted one reason they wanted more data was to show the public how many calls and cases the police handle.
Less water lost eyed with upgrades
LINESVILLE — Linesville Borough Council is hoping when improvements are made on West Erie Street, there could be less water loss.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Kevin McGrath, council president and public works director, said the loss averaged 15,300 gallons a day in 2021 or $12,000 in lost revenue for the borough.
McGrath said it is not known where the loss currently is and said if it is from leaks, the improvements may stop the leaks. The borough’s residents and businesses use 69,721 gallons a day.
Facade improvement funding available
LINESVILLE — Linesville businesses are advised there is funding available to help with upgrading the facades of their businesses.
At Tuesday night’s borough council meeting, Katie Wickert, chairman of the grants and revitalization, parks and recreation committee, noted the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance announced grants of up to $5,000 is available for the program.
She urged businesses to be aware of the program. Councilman David Schaef noted the grant is a matching grant,noting it will be matched dollar for dollar. That means a business would have to spend matching amounts up to the $5,000 maximum available.