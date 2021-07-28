Anyone who is losing a loved one is on a difficult journey. Losing a mother is a journey you can not prepare for but blessed are the maps and those who give directions at all the crossroads. Along with family members Diane Kerr, Linda Rosko and Richard Swartz, we have deep appreciation for the comfort and care of all those involved in the final days of my mother, Patricia Swartz.
Generous hearts and minds were abundant at every stop, day and night, in mother's final week. The comfort and support from Palliative Care, Hospice and Meadville Medical Center volunteers and staff was an inspiration to my family, appreciated beyond measure. They accommodated us in advance of every need. Their words, deeds and actions mended our hearts in the midst of every unraveling pain. Through the efforts of these beautiful people it is important to appreciate the gold standard of care given at Palliative Care, Hospice and Meadville Medical Center. Their efforts made our journey feel like the ease of a round about, not lost wondering on a desert road and alone. Lori Harrison, a hospice nurse practitioner, was available 24/7 and a true angel of travel. She anticipated every need at every turn. Thank you so much for this devoted attention. Meadville Medical Center gave us a private room and two extra beds so my mother could have family beside her always. Since no one should die alone, that was a blessing. A courtesy cart stacked with coffee, tea and snacks was available at all times. One evening they filled the coffee three times just for myself. The service of the staff was unbelievable.
Thank you to the staff and volunteers who gave Patricia Swartz and her family all the finest details on a journey that in the end celebrates the life of our mother all the way to the very edge of heaven. Volunteers have to be angels of journeys. Not only do they help us reach the destination, they make all the difference. Thank you for your time, your attention and sharing the warmth of hearts mending with new hopes for the road ahead.
MISSY BUCKLEW
Meadville
