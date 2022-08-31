A few years ago we changed the law to allow state employees, including legislators, to opt out of the traditional pension plan to join the defined contribution 401(k) style retirement plan. All I had to do was to complete a one-page form. Only about 20 of us did, but that is better than all legislators staying in the pension plan.
Legislators are not forced to collect the full amount of per diem payments they are legally allowed to take. I only turn in enough to cover my actual expenses. Most legislators collect the full amount allowed each day, which amounts to several thousand dollars a year more than what their actual Harrisburg hotel and meal expenses are. But those of us who only want reimbursed for our actual costs can do that.
Legislators can opt out of having a state car, so I have never had one. I actually got legislation passed in the House to ban legislators from having state cars, but the Senate will not bring it up for a vote.
But legislators cannot opt out of getting the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA). Magisterial district judges, county judges and state-level judges, the governor and cabinet secretaries also get the annual COLA, and they cannot opt out either.
There is no reason why there could not be a one-page form to let legislators, judges, the governor and cabinet secretaries opt out of COLA. My legislation would let people opt out. Just like legislators can opt out of the pension, full per diems and state cars, we should have the ability to opt out of the COLA. That's what my legislation does, it allows individual legislators to opt out of the COLA.
REP. BRAD ROAE
6th Legislative District
Meadville
