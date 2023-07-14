Dealing with out-of-state parking violators has been a problem in the city of Meadville for many years. I dealt with this issue often as the magisterial district judge for the city of Meadville for my 30 years in office.
Nothing will work with these violators other than "immediate negative consequences." Then-Chief Michael Tautin referred to the worst violators as Allegheny students who know they can park with impunity. Addressing City Council at a previous meeting, Parking Enforcement Coordinator Linda McCartney accurately concluded, it's like they're thumbing their noses at the city. Forty-seven violations by two students, if collected, would have resulted in $2,350 in revenue to the city.
Why should Allegheny students have "favored nation status" while taxpaying Meadville residents have to comply with parking responsibilities? Local taxpayers complain about parking in Meadville, but they still comply.
Apparently, the resolution of this problem seems to confound two members of City Council who voted against an ordinance permitting the use of a "boot" for multiple parking violators.
Supporting her alma mater, Councilwoman Autumn Vogel is previously said Allegheny is willing to work with us on this issue. Vogel has been in office for almost 3 1/2 years, and obviously "willing to work with us" is not a real solution. She went on to say, I think this (booting) is taking a narrow view. There's nothing narrow about solving a presenting problem.
It's time for Vogel to address the needs of the city of Meadville, rather than to continue sheltering the students of her alma mater and a college professor and her advisor.
The mayor's response to not voting for an ordinance to permit the use of a boot was, "I'm worried about the negative effects on people here in town." This response was simply an excuse for inaction. The people in town are not the focus of the problem. In the event they do encounter "negative effects," it would be due to their own non-compliance with parking responsibilities.
Fortunately for Meadville taxpayers, a change is coming in November.
BILL CHISHOLM
Meadville
