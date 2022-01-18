Editor’s note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Christopher Labruzzo to Bradley W. Stanton, $72,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Sharon J. Walker to Stephanie E. Schultz, $115,000, property in West Mead Township.
• William Locke to Gary D. Frayer, $1, property in Blooming Valley.
• Nicholas E. Carone to Ronald Lee Baldwin Jr., $71,000, property in Meadville.
• Paul K. Sutton to Paul K. Sutton, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Joseph Hoover to Kathy Steffee, $255,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Judith M. McCartney to Judith M. McCartney, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• David B. Learn III to CL Estates LLC, $250,000, property in West Mead Township.
• John C. Colgrove Sr. to John C. Colgrove Sr., $1, property in Cochranton.
• Karen Sue Gibbs to Kelly A. Gibbs, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Michael D. Fox to Michael D. Fox, $0, property in Sparta Township.
• Linda R. Dederick to Linda R. Dederick, $1, property in Union Township.
• Crystal Ferry LLC to Rose Colored LLC, $215,000, property in Meadville.
• Dustin Shaw to Cody Braun, $175,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• David L. Bauer to Kiree D. Boyer, $120,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Thomas J. Staudt to Hard Money Assets LLC, $150,000, property in Meadville.
• Michael J. Halliday to Paul L. Cadman Jr., $13,000, property in West Fallowfield Township.
• Jonathan C. Moore to John T. Rozboril, $6,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Potensky LLC to Enos Yoder, $306,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Douglas D. Shelenberger to David A. Hamilton, $180,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Phillip M. Higby to James M. Higby, $1, property in Meadville.
• Maxine A. Walton to Joseph Duda, $33,000, property in Vernon Township.
• PNC Bank NA to Kanect Holdings Co., $80,500, property in Conneaut Township.
• Ronald T. Winkle to Ronald T. Winkle, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Joseph T. Murphy to Joseph T. Murphy, $1, property in Summerhill Township.
• Shona E. Strachan Irrevocable Trust to Shona E. Strachan, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Shona E. Strachan Irrevocable Trust to Shona E. Strachan, $1, property in Union Township.
• Ronald R. Rochow to Jon P. Rochow, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• David L. Bish to Derrick L. Bish, $1, property in Beaver Township.
• Marvin J. Miller to Marvin J. Miller Family Trust, $1, property in Troy Township.
• Lucky Number Seven LLC to David R. Stone III, $10,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Scott E. Schlosser to Christopher Bailey, $230,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Courtney Erin Agnew to Gloria Quigley, $147,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Cindy A. Allen to Laurie A. Lewis, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Skirrow E. Gibson to Skirrow E. Gibson, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Timothy J. Diegelman to RNR Realty Co. LLC, $120,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Dorothy A. Dutkiewicz to Gary J. Dutkiewicz, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Austin E. Davenport to Steven M. Davenport, $33,507.77, property in Cambridge Township.
• Thomas L. Smith to Brandon T. Smith, $47,500, property in East Mead Township.
• Jeffrey K. Parsons to Eric Celapino, $10,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Amber L. Gabel to Brett Rose, $119,900, property in Meadville.
• Benjamin L. Lesh to William L. Bartlett, $40,000, property in Steuben Township.
• Rachel L. Verno to Monique Melinda Brown, $125,000, property in Meadville.
• Robert C. Arpin to Robert F. Shively, $69,850, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Linda S. Gray to Michael S. Brewster, $47,000, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Kevin T. Graves to Suzanne G. Gott Revocable Trust, $137,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Harland W. Davenport to Dana Davenport, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Thomas W. Engler to Pamela L. McCaffrey, $118,000, property in Meadville.
• Chester A. Bernosky to Chester A. Bernosky, $1, property in Cussewago Township.
• Susannah L. Haines to Steven McDowell, $125,000, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Ralph A. Kweder to Kevin L. Oates, $130,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• John Earl Guthrie to Christopher J. Wise, $215,000, property in Meadville.
• Robert A. Hedderick to Joshua Hedderick, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Janette L. Boyd to Janette L. Cadman, $1, property in Conneaut Lake.
• Jacob L. Zimmerman to William J. Yoder, $335,000, property in Venango Township.
• Pedro C. Perez to Faith A. Nageotte, $295,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Steven D. Armburger to Eric L. Armburger, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Jillian M. Nellis to Ashley L. Newcombe, $53,000, property in Titusville.
• Carl H. Patterson to Denise A. Albers, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Donna J. Kolesky to Brenda Davidson, $49,119.45, property in South Shenango Township.
• Mary Ann Louise Nelson Revocable Trust to J. Eric Nelson, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Mary Ann Louise Nelson Revocable Trust to J. Eric Nelson, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• J. Eric Nelson to Nelson Legacy LLC, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• J. Eric Nelson to Nelson Legacy LLC, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Thomas Burton McCain to Danielle Marie Splitstone, $83,500, property in Meadville.
• Christopher L. Harkins to Christopher L. Harkins, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Elizabeth V. Herrick to Lawrence Herick, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Ryan T. Knickerbocker to Danny L. Knickerbocker, $1, property in Meadville.
• Joan L. Rosgony to Tracy A. Zeiler, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Rushmore Loan Management Servicing LLC, $1,520.86, property in Titusville.
• Jason A. Bradley to Anthony J. Milano, $20,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Meri Beth Furlong to Robert J. Gubanic, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Gary R. Smock to Matthew J. Miller, $148,500, property in Hayfield Township.
• Carla J. Behr to Michael Swick, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Melvin D. Byler to Nathan A. Smith, $150,000, property in East Fairfield Township.
• Leslie Land Co. Inc. to Nicholas Mulhearn, $27,500, property in West Mead Township.
• Larry W. Halfast Sr. to Larry W. Halfast Sr., $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Valerie J. Nemenz to Roger L. Swanson, $125,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Gaylin E. Beach to Gaylin E. Beach, $1, property in Titusville.
• Patricia A. Preston to Preston Family Trust, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• Carl Hazen to Anchored Properties LLC, $12,000, property in Titusville.
• Rolling Fields Inc. to Ramzi Zinnekah, $130,000, property in Summerhill Township.
• Andrew L. Schwartz to Douglas R. Blood, $20,000, property in Beaver Township.
• Robert P. Heckler to Kimberly A. Kuberry, $60,000, property in Spartansburg.
• Andrew L. Schwartz to Mervin J.D. Schwartz, $37,400, property in Beaver Township.
• Trenace Guyer to Denise E. Desiderio, $22,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Raymond J. Stiglitz to Henry A. Panza, $157,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Keith W. Bromley to Titusville Redevelopment Authority, $20,000, property in Titusville.
• Velma Yoder to Bennie D. Parise, $107,400, property in West Mead Township.
• Nathan B. Say to Nathan Daniel Corbin, $102,600, property in Wayne Township.
• David Glenn Werner to Samuel F. Fuller Jr., $149,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Damaris A. Hetrick to Brennan M. Becker, $75,000, property in Titusville.
• Melissa C. Glomb to William J. Glomb Jr., $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Annesley Association of Senior Health Services to Robert Henry Alt, $143,000, property in Titusville.
• John A. Bowser to Mt. Hope Properties LLC, $210,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Darin Ashbaugh to Christopher Phyffer, $275,000, property in Blooming Valley.
• Nolan S. Phillips to Alicia Phillips, $1, property in Titusville.
• Carol J. Foltz to Troyers Rope Company LLC, $30,000, property in Cussewago Township.