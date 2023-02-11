The Cambridge Springs/Edinboro Knights of Columbus are offering drive-through Lenten fish dinners on Fridays, from Feb. 24 to March 31, from 4:30 p.m. until sold out, at Our Lady of the Lake Social Center, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro. Please use the Sunset Drive entrance and follow guides. The price is $12 payable with cash or credit card. Seating is provided inside the social hall for anyone wishing to enjoy the take-out meal. Also, a free dinner coupon will be given to every 25th vehicle and every week one lucky winner will receive a $50 Country Fair gas card.

