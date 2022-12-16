donation

Impressed with the academic excellence and positive attitude instilled into each and every student by the teachers at Seton Catholic School, Knights of Columbus Council 6037 (Conneaut Lake/Linesville) recently donated $1,000 to help support their faith and education mission. Pictured are (front row, from left) Claire Evans, Elizabeth Evans, Faith Burkett,, Eddie Burkett and Maryella Evans; and (back row, from left) Principal Christine Hess, Grand Knight Jim McAnalley, Bill Grecco, Stella Burkett, and Advancement Director Krissy Davis.

Seton Catholic School recently received a $1,000 donation from Knights of Columbus Council 6037 from Our Lady Queen of the Americas located at 155 S. Ninth St., Conneaut Lake.

The Knights of Columbus Council 6037 is a fraternal organization whose mission is to support various Catholic charities and Catholic education facilities, like Crawford County’s 170-year-old Seton Catholic School.

Seton School and the Knights of Columbus worked together earlier this year the help generate funds for the Knights of Columbus Baby Bottle Fundraiser to aid in the purchase of a mobile ultrasound unit.

The Knights of Columbus have always known that human life is precious and worthy of protection, organizers said.

Seton School joined forces with the Knights earlier this year and helped raise around $2,000 for the pro-life movement and assisted in the purchase of the mobile ultrasound unit.

The school is expecting a visit from the mobile ultrasound unit after the first of the year so the students can see what their efforts helped provide to our area.

