FARRELL – The 2021-22 campaign was a roller-coaster ride for the Redbirds.
Cochranton High boys' basketball team overcame adversity, but could not overcome Kennedy Catholic in a District 10 Class 2A quarterfinal-round 77-50 loss Friday night.
"I told the guys in the locker room that I'm very, very proud of them 'cause they never once quit on me," confided Cochranton Coach Philip Canfield, who finished his 5th season. "I've had teams in the past – maybe not the recent past, but the past – who would kind've thought, 'Oh, we're gonna switch stuff up in mid-season?' and they wouldn't have bought into it. But these guys did.
"We were outmatched physically – I mean Kennedy Catholic's a really good team, and we knew we had to play absolutely 'lights-out' to even compete," Canfield continued. "But I think we made our town proud with how we fought to the end, and that's all we can ask from our kids."
Despite the injury-related absence of 6-foot-2 senior standout Jaiben Walker, Cochranton (11-12) competed well against the Golden Eagles, particularly at the outset. There were four 1st-period deadlocks and a half-dozen lead changes before Kennedy copped a 23-15 lead.
But 7 second-period turnovers cost Cochranton, as did Kennedy Catholic senior standout Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, who recorded 22 first-half points. That enabled the Golden Eagles to ease to a 47-23 margin at intermission.
Lampkins-Rudolph recorded a career-high 37-point performance by converting a variety of athletic drives. The Golden Eagle got to the glass 16 times in 21 attempts and also added a handful of rebounds and 4 assists.
Eleven Lampkins-Rudolph points and another 6 from Gio Magestro keyed Kennedy Catholic to a 70-39 edge entering the final frame.
Wyatt Barzak boasted a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double for Cochranton, while Landon Homa had a 13-point, 4-rebound, 2-assist line and Chase Miller mustered a 15-point, 4-assist, 3-rebound outing. But the Redbirds recorded just 21 of 49 floor shots (42.8%) and 3-for-11 free-throw shooting, in addition to committing 19 miscues.
Kennedy Catholic (19-4) also was keyed by Elijah Harden (16 points), Magestro (11 points, team-high 6 assists, 5 rebounds), and Simeir Wade (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists). KC connected on almost exactly half of its 65 field-goal attempts (33), offsetting 7-for-13 free-throw shooting. The Golden Eagles edged Cochranton, 31-30 on the glass, and Kennedy committed just 6 miscues for Coach Kenny Madison.
"Overall," Canfield confided, "we expected to be maybe a little better off – we didn't expect to be the eighth seed – but we were, and I'm proud of my guys. ... We turned the ball over too much, and when we get into something like that, Jaiben's presence is able to keep us calm, gives us another strong ball-handler ... "
Saluting his seniors – Walker, Barzak, Max Adams, and Kyle Hoffman – Canfield said, "(Walker), what a great kid! He is the type of kid who, for me, has been an absolute joy to coach. He's not gonna do anything more with basketball, but he's gonna be a really good father and a really great young man, moving forward, so it was an honor for me to have coached him, and all my seniors, actually.
"Wyatt Barzak, just a great kid. Calm, quiet guy that just has an intensity about him, and it was really enjoyable to coach him. ... Kyle Hoffman never played basketball until he was in tenth grade. But we had some injuries and he was my starter for the better portion of the year. He's under-skilled, but has a huge heart and tried to do the best he could; he scored a couple buckets, and that was nice to see him do that. He played really hard; another great kid. ... And Max Adams hasn't played for us for couple years for different reasons, but it was really nice to have him back on the team. He was our 'bench' guy, always there at practice to cheer the guys on. He's another great kid.
"It's sad to see (the seniors) go. They're just great kids, that's all I can say about 'em," Canfield concluded.
COCHRANTON – Homa 5-0-0-13, C.Miller 6-1-2-15, Barzak 4-2-6-10, Hoffman 3-0-0-6, Carroll 2-0-2-4, D.Miller 1-0-1-2, Domhoff 0-0-0-0, Adams 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Homa 3, C.Miller 2.
Totals: 21-3-11-50.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Harden 7-0-2-16, Magestro 4-2-2-11, Lampkins-Rudolph 16-4-8-37, Wade 3-0-0-6, Hart 2-1-1-5, Ondo 1-0-0-2, Campbell 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Harden 2, Magestro 1, Lampkins-Rudolph 1.
Totals: 33-7-13-77.
COCHRANTON 15 8 16 11 50
KENNEDY 23 24 23 7 77