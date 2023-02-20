Summit Township Building Code Appeals Board wants more information before it considers not requiring Conneaut Lake Park’s former convention hall to have an automated fire suppression sprinkler system.
Park owner Keldon Holdings LLC is renovating the approximately 33,600-square-foot building into an events center. The building currently doesn’t have an automated sprinkler system.
On Jan. 24, Keldon appealed a ruling from the township’s building code inspector requiring an automated sprinkler system for the building as part of the renovations for an indoor amusement center and bar.
A floor plan submitted with the appeal application shows a 1,200-square-foot kitchen area; a 3,900-square-foot bar area; a 6,600-square-foot activity center with stage; a 13,440-square-foot pavilion/arcade; and a 5,760-square-foot soft play area.
“This building has always been used for assembly, it’s why is call the convention center,” Todd Joseph, owner of Keldon Holdings, wrote in the application as to why an appeal should be granted. “It’s a steel and concrete building that just is not flammable. It should be grandfathered in.”
At a hearing Wednesday, the Summit Township Building Code Appeals Board postponed voting on the matter pending receipt of additional information, according to Brian Cagle, Summit Township’s attorney.
The board wants more specifications about the project as well as what compensatory measures Keldon would take to counter a lack of a sprinkler system, Cagle told The Meadville Tribune.
Compensatory measurers would be alternative fire safety features added to the building to offset the lack installation of a sprinkler system.
Another hearing date on the building code appeal is to be scheduled at a date to be determined, Cagle said.
In October 2022, the Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board granted Keldon a special exception under the township’s zoning code to convert the amusement park into an RV park.
In December 2022, the zoning hearing board granted Keldon a variance from a 70-foot building setback requirement. However, that variance still requires a minimum of 35-foot setback in most areas of the property. A building setback is the distance in which building is prohibited.
