A senior judge serving in Crawford County has ruled against PENNCREST School District in a case pertaining to a Right-to-Know Law request to view posts made by school board members on their private accounts about a display of LGBTQ+ books at a school library.
In a decision filed Thursday, Senior Judge William Cunningham sided with Thomas Cagle as he seeks posts by made PENNCREST School Board members Luigi DeFrancesco and David Valesky. PENNCREST received a right-to-know request from Cagle on June 17 seeking, among other items, all "Facebook posts and comments" by Valesky and DeFrancesco relating to "homosexuality and PENNCREST School District," as well as all comments relating to those posts, made from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 13, 2021.
The school district initially denied those items while fulfilling others on Cagle's overall request. Cagle appealed to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records, which sided with him in an Aug. 24 decision. The school district subsequently filed a petition for judicial review of the decision on Sept. 16.
Cunningham, in his decision, wrote that although the board members were using their private accounts to make the posts, that did not mean they did not constitute a record under the Right-to-Know Law (RTKL). The judge cited the case Barkeyville Borough v. Stearns in which a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania judge ruled that emails made by members of the Barkeyville Borough Council discussing borough business on their personal computers constituted records and had to be turned over following a RTKL request.
"To hold otherwise, as noted by the Barkeyville court, would enable a public official to evade and eviscerate the RTKL," Cunningham wrote.
The judge said that by discussing a display about sexual orientation in a school library, created by a school employee, it could not be said their posts were unrelated to school board's business or activities. Further, he called PENNCREST's arguments that because the matter of the book display was never an agenda item at a school board meeting discussion of it was not agency business "unpersuasive."
"Common sense does not dictate that a subject can only become a transaction, business or activity if it is listed as a meeting agenda item," he wrote. "The decision not to place an issue on the agenda can easily include matters that are the business or activity of the school. Further, some business matters or activities may not need be an agenda item."
Cunningham pointed out Valesky, in his post, said he would take up the matter at a board meeting, meaning it was something the board could take action on.
In regards to the school district's argument that because the board members were not authorized to speak on behalf of the school district in their personal Facebook posts nor were they able to take action on their own, the judge said those were "distinctions without a difference for purposes of the RTKL."
"The purpose in large part of the RTKL is to ensure the public is fully informed of what a public official believes or intends to do about a public matter," the judge wrote. "For example, the public needs to know if Board member Valesky thinks the library book display is evil and he intends to take action in his official capacity."
In Valesky's post on the display, he called it "totally evil," hence the judge's use of that word.
The judge said a public official cannot "pander to chosen constituents on a personal Facebook page" and then hide such views from the public involving school activity or business. He said that is "the type of secretive behavior the RTKL was designed to illuminate."
Concluding his judgement, Cunningham wrote that PENNCREST School District had "not met its burden" of proving the requested posts were exempt from RTKL and that the school district's appeal was "without merit."
Brian Cagle, an attorney with the law firm Pepicelli, Youngs and Youngs who represented Thomas Cagle in the case, said his client is happy with the ruling.
"Government is best conducted not in secret," Brian Cagle said.
Valesky, who had not yet read the ruling when contacted by the Tribune, said he was "not shocked" by the ruling.
"Obviously, I think it's a completely, completely unfair ruling, but I haven't read the exact ruling, so I don't know," Valesky said.
He said he would be in favor of the school district appealing the case.
Attempts to reach DeFrancesco on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the ruling sounded consistent with what previous appellate courts have held, and that it was a "good decision" for public access and transparency.
Echoing a point Cunningham made, Melewsky said that if public officials could use private emails, social media accounts or private servers to discuss agency business without being subject to RTKL requests, they could avoid public scrutiny in discussions.
"It doesn't matter where they held the discussion, what matters and what's key to the Right-to-Know Law is the content of the discussion," she said.
Melewsky agreed that the matter not being an agenda item did not pertain to the request.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.