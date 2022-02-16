JOHNINO-COURTNEY — To Dyllan Johnino and Alannah Courtney of Greenville, Pa., at UPMC Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, a daughter, Rhiannon Belle Johnino. The maternal grandparents, Kimberlee and Nick McClearn, are Stoneboro residents.

