The following students have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Cambridge Springs:

Jesse Scott Daugherty, bachelor of science in human resource management

Megan Elaine Fay, bachelor of arts in sociology/human services

Guys Mills:

Elizabeth M. Zuber, bachelor of science in education in English education

Harmonsburg:

Alyssa N. Carne, bachelor of science in mathematics/actuarial science and statistics

Meadville:

Miles Basinger, bachelor of science in education in music education

Paige Makenna Bizjak, bachelor of arts in political science

Carmen Marie Kantz, bachelor of science in fashion merchandising

Mariah Mauser, bachelor of science in education in music education

Kloey L. Peterson, bachelor of arts in criminology

Bradley Mark Terry, bachelor of science in finance

Jordan Elizabeth Thomas, bachelor of science in education in music education

Conner Zimmerman, Livermore Road, bachelor of science in education in music education

Saegertown:

Samuel Shelenberger, North Mead Road, bachelor of science in education in Music Education

Sandy Lake:

Leah Blair McFadden, Elbow Street, bachelor of science in human development and family science

Victoria Watts, Crawford Street, bachelor of arts in psychology

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you