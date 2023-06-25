The following students have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
Cambridge Springs:
Jesse Scott Daugherty, bachelor of science in human resource management
Megan Elaine Fay, bachelor of arts in sociology/human services
Guys Mills:
Elizabeth M. Zuber, bachelor of science in education in English education
Harmonsburg:
Alyssa N. Carne, bachelor of science in mathematics/actuarial science and statistics
Meadville:
Miles Basinger, bachelor of science in education in music education
Paige Makenna Bizjak, bachelor of arts in political science
Carmen Marie Kantz, bachelor of science in fashion merchandising
Mariah Mauser, bachelor of science in education in music education
Kloey L. Peterson, bachelor of arts in criminology
Bradley Mark Terry, bachelor of science in finance
Jordan Elizabeth Thomas, bachelor of science in education in music education
Conner Zimmerman, Livermore Road, bachelor of science in education in music education
Saegertown:
Samuel Shelenberger, North Mead Road, bachelor of science in education in Music Education
Sandy Lake:
Leah Blair McFadden, Elbow Street, bachelor of science in human development and family science
Victoria Watts, Crawford Street, bachelor of arts in psychology
