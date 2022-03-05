With inflation rising, everyone seemingly is spending more only to get less in return.
The U.S. annual rate of inflation hit a 40-year high in January at 7.5 percent. It’s highest rate of inflation since February 1982.
“It’s killing us,” Pete Snyder, owner of Parkside Restaurant in Cochranton, said of inflation. Snyder said he’s feeling squeezed from all sides.
To attract staff, Snyder’s had to raise wages, but to afford to give out raises, he has fewer workers now than he did before the pandemic. “We each work more with less people.”
Meanwhile, the cost of supplies are up.
“Fryer oil was $20 for 40 pounds a year ago, now it’s $63 and we’ve been told another price increase is on the way,” Snyder said. “It was $60 for a 40-pound case of chicken breasts a year ago, now it’s $123.”
Snyder said he’s cut his profit margin to try to keep serving more people than keep the profit margin, but serve fewer people.
“We had folks that were here five or six times a week, now it’s three times,” he said of inflation’s effect.
Robert Reardon of Meadville said as a consumer, he’s watching his money much more carefully these days.
“Everything is up,” Reardon said. “And gasoline (cost) is terrible. I’ve cut my driving down.”
Reardon said he and his wife have cut dining out from a weekly event to once a month, due to inflation.
For Christine Lilly of Meadville, the recent rampant inflation is “awful” — especially when it comes to groceries.
“There’s just two of us and we’re spending more and buying less,” she said. “I stick to the shopping list and don’t buy anything else. Before I just had a basic idea (on what groceries were needed) and I don’t do that any more.”
Grocer David Ray of Ray’s Marketplace in Linesville said pork prices are about where they’d normally be, but beef and especially chicken prices have skyrocketed.
Ray said his cost for a 40-pound case of boneless, skinless chicken breasts has gone from $50 a case about a year or so ago to $114 today.
“We’ve had to increase some prices,” he said. “We’ve absorbed some costs, but not all. We’re trying to price things as reasonably as we can, but we run on margin.”
Grocery stores typically run on a 1 to 3 percent profit margin — the cost the store pays for an item versus the price the store sells it — and count on high volume of sales,
“It makes me sad,” Sherri Peterson, head cashier at The Market Place grocery in Cochranton, said as she changed price tags on items. “I buy groceries, too. Inflation is bigger than normal.”
Joe O’Polka, owner of the The Market Place, said prices are moving up from all suppliers.
“We work on a thin margin,” he said. “We try to sell as low as we can and make margin. Sale items are close to break even to draw people into the store.”
It’s not just food and fuel, though.
Inflation and supply chain problems are hampering the construction industry, too, according to Andy Curtis, owner of QRS Construction of Meadville.
“I’ve had five or six price increases each from various suppliers in the past year,” Curtis said. “People may have wanted a wooden framed window, but now looking at vinyl due to cost.”
Prior to the pandemic, Curtis would quote a job and the price would be good for 30 days.
“Now, the price quote is five days — it can change that drastically” based on the availability of supplies, he said.