The Lakeland Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host their annual banquet May 21 at the Greenville VFW Post 3374 outdoor pavilion to raise money for projects that conserve wildlife and Pennsylvania’s hunting heritage.
“This is the chapter’s 33rd year hosting our banquet, and every year is better than the one before,” said Gary Beatty. “It’s the best opportunity in town to meet other people who care about conservation while enjoying good food, good conversation and good fun.”
Dinner starts at 4:30 p.m., but arrive at 3 to enjoy a social hour before the banquet begins. Families can play games and enter raffles to win up to 10 or more guns like a Springfield Ronin 1911 45 cal. Beretta A300 Ultima 12 gauge and Ruger Max-9 9mm. There also will be silent and liv auctions for exclusive framed art, guns, collectibles, sculptures, home furnishings and more.
Table packages are $880 with a chance of one in eight of winning a gun or merchandise (your choice) and single tickets are $35. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a chance to win two great firearms — a Browning A-bolt Win mag. and a Ruger Security 9mm.
Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year to raise funds that help conserve wildlife and habitat, and introduce new people to the outdoors. Many families enjoy hunting together and pass traditions on from one generation to another. Hunting also is important for the health of our nation’s wildlife and habitat because hunters fund conservation.
• More information: Contact Ethan Groce at (814) 587-8382 or ethang60@hotmail.com, or Gary Beatty at (724) 456-4055.
