A total of 750 COVID-19 tests were administered during the free drive-thru testing event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Crawford County partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, its testing agency, to provide the service.
Testing offered a free mid-nasal passage swab PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test. The test would analyze an upper respiratory specimen to determine if SARSCoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID, was present.
While the site could test up to 450 people per day — or more than 4,000 during the nine and one-half days testing was done — only 750 people were tested.
Free testing was Jan. 18 through 22 (with only a half-day on Jan. 22) with 507 total tests done, and Jan. 24 through 28 with 243 total tests done.
The county again offered the testing in conjunction with the state to take the coronavirus testing burden off area medical facilities in both Meadville and Titusville.
“We’re pleased it was available,” Eric Henry, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said Monday.
“We’re very happy the county was able to offer the testing,” said Dr. Kevin Kraeling, medical director for Meadville Medical Center. “It took the pressure off our outpatient and Terrace Street laboratory facilities.”
Henry wasn’t concerned about the drop off in testing numbers, especially during the second week of testing.
“I think as far as the post-holiday testing surge, we may have missed the maximum week (for demand) by a week or two,” he said.
However, Henry said another potential factor in the drop in demand for tests was the abundance of home COVID-19 testing kits available — either commercially or from the federal government.
While free COVID-19 testing isn’t available in Crawford County from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it is available, starting today, in neighboring Venango County.
Free testing is available in Franklin today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It also will be available Feb. 7 through 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing location is the Venango County Training Center (Old Salvation Army Church), 737 Elk St., Franklin.