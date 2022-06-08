KILL KILL KILL
one of two elevators working for extended periods.
“They no sooner left and we had a problem, we called him back, he came back, he left, we still had a problem,” she said. “We called them again and by that time it was Friday and we had called early in the day and the technician never showed up till Monday morning.”
In the meantime, Rockovich continued, false rumors spread among frustrated residents suggesting that the elevator technician had not returned because he was not approved for overtime pay.
Not only had the elevators subsequently been repaired, Rockovich told the board, but a proposal to upgrade the building’s elevator maintenance service would likely be on the agenda for the next board meeting. The move to round-the-clock service would increase the monthly service fee from $590 to $720.
“So I haven’t heard any complaints from any of the tenants as far as the elevators,” she said. “They seem to be working fine.”
Iris Cole was one of four Holland Towers residents to attend the meeting. Moments after it concluded, as she talked to friends outside the community room where it was held, Cole was happy to share some of her elevator-related frustrations as a counterpoint to Rockovich’s assessment of the situation.
As a third-floor resident, Cole explained, she was at the epicenter of elevator problems — the key problem being that for the past year or so the elevator often hasn’t stopped on her floor.
“It likes to bypass three — it won’t let me off,” Cole said. “When I have a cart full of groceries, it opens up and I go in and they’re OK, so I press three. Once in a blue moon, it will let me off, but more times than not it takes me up to four and sometimes that doesn’t want to open up right away.”
With numerous older residents and residents for whom mobility is a challenge, reliable elevator operations are more than just a matter of convenience, according to Cole.
“The other day the ambulance was here and was rushing someone out,” she said. “It’s a good thing it was working.”
While critical of the elevator situation and what she described as ineffective communication from facility administrators, Cole also offered praise for the apartment building and noted improvements to the landscaping.
“I wish they could do a little better inside,” she said. “Otherwise, I love it here.”
