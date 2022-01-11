Meadville Housing Authority will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The authority’s regular monthly meeting will be preceded by the election of officers for the year.
For 2022, the Housing Authority will continue to meet at 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The schedule represents a change from recent years when the authority met on the second Monday of each month. The schedule change was approved last month and was advertised in the Tribune on Dec. 29 and Jan. 8.
Housing Authority meetings are open to the public and take place in the Holland Towers community room, 1120 Market St.