Meadville Housing Authority this week unanimously approved the installation of exterior security cameras at Holland Towers. The move was one of several expenditures related to security and building access.
The cameras will be connected to an existing network of interior cameras and will cost $13,673, according to Executive Director Vanessa Rockovich. The cameras will be purchased from Mobilcom of Meadville, the company that maintains the existing interior network.
“I am just overjoyed with what you just did,” a resident attending the Wednesday meeting said in response to the decision. “This makes me feel so much safer.”
The cameras are intended to address several issues, Rockovich told the four board members present at the meeting. Tom Youngblood was absent from the meeting.
Installing cameras around the 132-unit building at 1120 Market St. would “give a little more security to tenants and even help us if anything does occur,” Rockovich said.
With regard to potential security concerns, Rockovich said, “We have a lot of problems with people parking in the lot that don’t live here, tenants having visitors that are living here and shouldn’t be, vandalism — just a lot of different things.”
The authority approved installation of exterior cameras at William Gill Commons in November following an early morning incident the previous month in which multiple gun shots were fired. Seven shell casings were found after the incident, according to Meadville Police Department.
“I think the exterior cameras are working out real well at Gill,” Rockovich told the board. As is the case at William Gill Commons, authority staff members will be able to access video from the cameras remotely on computers or smartphones.
In addition to the security cameras, the board also approved purchase of new door operator devices for 12 exterior automatic doors at Holland Towers.
The devices will detect if someone is standing in the doorway and prevent the automated doors from closing while someone is in the path of the door, Rockovich told the board. Fob-activated operators currently use are set to remain open for a predetermined length of time and often stay open for longer than necessary. In fact, Rockovich said, the length of time the doors remain open “jeopardizes a little bit of our security.”
The authority will spend $7,390 for the laser-activated devices from Stanley Access Technologies of Farmington, Connecticut.
A new intercom system for Holland Towers was also approved by the board. The current system does not work well, according to Rockovich, and delivery drivers have repeatedly encountered difficulty reaching tenants. The new Enterphone system will cost $4,998 and will tie into residents’ phones rather than the existing intercom system with speakers in each unit.
The system will increase convenience and security, Rockovich said. With the intercom linked to a cell phone, residents could be contacted even if they are outside their apartment. In addition, the new system will not reveal residents’ apartment numbers. Instead, residents would have to provide the location of their apartments.
“Right now, there’s a sheet at the door that has all the tenants’ names with their apartment numbers,” Rockovich said, “because that’s how you have to call it with this type of system.”