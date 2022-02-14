Crawford County Hospital Authority reelected its officers for 2022 at its meeting Friday.
Officers for the organization are: Dean R. Fair, chairman; Clark J. Hoffman, vice chairman and treasurer; Steven R. Kightlinger, assistant treasurer; and Steven B. Carr, assistant secretary.
The authority is allowed to offer low-interest financing to health care businesses by being able to issue tax-free bonds for projects; combining financing of its projects with those of other county hospital authorities within Pennsylvania in order to issue bonds; or issuing a private tax-exempt note or loan through the authority.
There is a vacancy on the board due to the passing of long-time board member Wallace K. Irwin in October 2021.
The authority is seeking nominations to fill the vacancy, preferably with someone from the eastern part of Crawford County.
The authority would make a nomination, but the appointment would be made by the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
Persons interested in possibly serving on the hospital authority board should contact the Crawford County Board of Commissioners at (814) 333-7400 or John Swick, the hospital authority’s attorney, at (814) 724-4540.