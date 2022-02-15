Katherine J. Heimbrook

Katherine J. Heimbrook

Editor's note: After publication, the sheriff's department has determined that Katherine Heimbrook is deceased.

Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Name: Katherine J. Heimbrook

Age: 43

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Wanted for: Failing to appear in court on original charges of theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possessing access device knowing counterfeit, altered.

If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.

