Editor's note: After publication, the sheriff's department has determined that Katherine Heimbrook is deceased.
Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Katherine J. Heimbrook
Age: 43
Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Wanted for: Failing to appear in court on original charges of theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possessing access device knowing counterfeit, altered.
If you have any information, call (814) 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.