Bailee Gregor of Conneaut Lake is one of 16 members of the Thiel College Class of 2022 headed to one of three Mercer County school districts for their student-teaching assignments.
Allyson Campbell ‘22, fourth grade and learning support at Sharpsville School District
Brie Bialota ‘22, fifth grade and life skills at Hermitage School District
Courtney Gassner ‘22, second grade and learning support at Greenville School District
Bailee Gregor ‘22, learning support and fourth grade at Greenville School District
Courtney Grubbs ‘22, fourth grade and life skills at Hermitage School District
Emily Harriman ‘22, first grade and learning support at Greenville School District
Alexis Jewell ‘22, learning support and fourth grade at Hermitage School District
Adrieanna Kimble ‘22, life skills and fifth grade at Hermitage School District
Derek Knapp ‘22, fourth grade and learning support at Greenville School District
Dan Lutz ‘22, fourth grade and learning support at Hermitage School District
Taylor Lutz ‘22, life skills at Hickory High School and fourth grade at Hermitage School District
Ava Park ‘22, learning support at Sharpsville Middle School and fourth grade at School District
Kaylia Pham ‘22, Head Start classroom at Greenville School District
Sydnee Pilarski ‘22, English at Greenville School District
Logan Pistorius ‘22, social studies and history at Greenville School District
Abby Triskett ‘22, learning support and first grade at Greenville School District