Bailee Gregor of Conneaut Lake is one of 16 members of the Thiel College Class of 2022 headed to one of three Mercer County school districts for their student-teaching assignments.

Allyson Campbell ‘22, fourth grade and learning support at Sharpsville School District

Brie Bialota ‘22, fifth grade and life skills at Hermitage School District

Courtney Gassner ‘22, second grade and learning support at Greenville School District

Bailee Gregor ‘22, learning support and fourth grade at Greenville School District

Courtney Grubbs ‘22, fourth grade and life skills at Hermitage School District

Emily Harriman ‘22, first grade and learning support at Greenville School District

Alexis Jewell ‘22, learning support and fourth grade at Hermitage School District

Adrieanna Kimble ‘22, life skills and fifth grade at Hermitage School District

Derek Knapp ‘22, fourth grade and learning support at Greenville School District

Dan Lutz ‘22, fourth grade and learning support at Hermitage School District

Taylor Lutz ‘22, life skills at Hickory High School and fourth grade at Hermitage School District

Ava Park ‘22, learning support at Sharpsville Middle School and fourth grade at School District

Kaylia Pham ‘22, Head Start classroom at Greenville School District

Sydnee Pilarski ‘22, English at Greenville School District

Logan Pistorius ‘22, social studies and history at Greenville School District

Abby Triskett ‘22, learning support and first grade at Greenville School District

