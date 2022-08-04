Sunday
• Noon: Harness racing
• 8 p.m.: Darci Lynne and Friends
Monday
• Noon: Harness racing
• 7 p.m.: Antique tractor pull
Tuesday
• 6:30 p.m.: Chuck Burns Memorial Six Horse Hitch Classic
• Immediately following Classic: Exhibition of draft pony and haflinger hitches, optional hitch classes for exhibitors and classic six exhibitors
Wednesday
• 5:30 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing
• 7 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing finals
Thursday
• 7 p.m.: Truck and tractor pull
Friday
• Noon: Horse pull
• 5:30 p.m.: Country Redford band performance
• 8 p.m.: The Hillbilly Way band performance
Aug. 27
• 5 p.m.: Demolition derby
