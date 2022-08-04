Sunday

• Noon: Harness racing

• 8 p.m.: Darci Lynne and Friends

Monday

• Noon: Harness racing

• 7 p.m.: Antique tractor pull

Tuesday

• 6:30 p.m.: Chuck Burns Memorial Six Horse Hitch Classic

• Immediately following Classic: Exhibition of draft pony and haflinger hitches, optional hitch classes for exhibitors and classic six exhibitors

Wednesday

• 5:30 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing

• 7 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing finals

Thursday

• 7 p.m.: Truck and tractor pull

Friday

• Noon: Horse pull

• 5:30 p.m.: Country Redford band performance

• 8 p.m.: The Hillbilly Way band performance

Aug. 27

• 5 p.m.: Demolition derby

 

