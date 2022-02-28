Russian-made products will be removed from the shelves of Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores, but the move will likely have little impact on consumers. The move is “a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine,” Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) said in an announcement Sunday.
Despite the popularity of Russian-themed monikers and marketing, especially among vodkas, few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia, according to PLCB. In fact, only two products stocked in stores — Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas — and about a half-dozen special-order brands come from Russia.
“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” board Chairman Tim Holden said. “Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”
The announcement came hours after Gov. Tom Wolf called for such a move.
“I urge you to remove Russian-sourced products from stores and cease selling them as quickly as possible as a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state,” Wolf wrote in a letter to Holden and board members Mary Isenhour and Michael Negra.
The board will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, as doing so could unfairly and adversely impact those brands.
