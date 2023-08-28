GROVE CITY — It’s a great time to be a giraffe fan. Giraffe births are a rare occurrence that hasn’t happened in the area for close to two years. But that’s all changed thanks to Keystone Safari.
On Friday at about 7 a.m., labor was reported in the barn where the giraffes stay overnight. A female calf was born at 8. There were no complications with mom; however, the baby landed in an awkward position after falling the normal 6 feet at the time of birth. The baby laid belly up with its front and back legs crossed and neck pinned down by the back legs. After a few minutes, Keystone Safari Director Adam Guiher and senior zookeepers intervened to get the calf untangled and quickly moved out of the way for Blue Jeans to begin bonding with the baby.
Zoo veterinarian Dr. Jonathan Bergmann arrived on scene shortly after the birth. By 9:30, after stumbling and falling several times, the calf stood steady on her feet. Mother and baby bonded until around 1 p.m. when the new calf began to nurse for the first time. Around 3, Bergmann, Guiher and senior staff members gave the calf her first exam. The calf is on the large side at 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 164 pounds.
Levi and Blue Jeans are well known across the country. Levi, turning 12 years old in November, first made the news at around 6 months old when he moved into a new giraffe barndominium with Guiher. Guiher and senior zookeepers bottle-raised Levi from 3 weeks old. About 10 months after Levi’s arrival, Blue Jeans was a calf in need of round-the-clock care and came to live at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park at around 1 month old and soon lived with Levi. Blue Jeans had some gastrointestinal problems as a calf which prompted the park to contract Bergmann. For years, the doctor traveled hundreds of miles to visit Guiher’s wildlife facilities and literally had a room of his own in Guiher’s home which is on-site at the safari. Bergmann is a western Pennsylvania resident to allow him to be close to his primary animal facilities.
In 2017, shortly after the record-breaking YouTube giraffe cam birth of Tajiri by Levi’s mother, April, at a New York park, Levi fathered his first calf, Calvin. Record attendance followed for several months at their home, Living Treasures in New Castle. In late 2018, the giraffe family moved to Guiher’s new 144-acre facility, Keystone Safari. Timber, a female calf, was born in 2021.
If the calf remains on-track, a contest will be held to name the new baby.
The calf will be given access to the public area of the giraffe barn with mom beginning on Saturday if there are no complications.
Keystone Safari is currently open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting, and will be open Fridays-Sundays and on select dates beginning in October for the rest of the year.
