Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 Monday, according to Gas-Buddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 4.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Prices in the Meadville area have remained at $3.56 since the Dec. 27 report.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.10 while the most expensive was $4.29.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Oil prices have remained stubbornly strong, touching nearly $80 per barrel last week, pushing gasoline prices higher even as U.S. gasoline demand starts to struggle. Some of this is typical seasonal weakness, but the lack of demand is likely enhanced by omicron cases surging and Americans who are just a bit more hesitant to get out right now,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production, while continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and overpowers the seasonal drop in gasoline demand. Without improvement or stability in oil producing countries, we’re likely to continue to see upward pressure on oil prices.”
Prices from around the region:
• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.07 per gallon.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $2.79 per gallon.
• Edinboro: Average price is $3.52 per gallon.
• Erie: Average price is $3.53 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.22 on Peach Street.
• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.52 per gallon.
• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.27 per gallon.