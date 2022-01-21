The Titusville Senior Center will host “Beat the Winter Blues Bingo” on Jan. 28 at 12:45 p.m. Bingo at the center is open to those age 60 and older. Warm up with some cold hard cash, including a $50 jackpot.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Jan. 24.
Monday: Chicken and dumplings; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: National Pie Day, welcome Titusville Social Connection; barbecue pork ribette with sweet potato bites; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Bacon bleu cheeseburger and potato soup; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for pinochle players.
Thursday: Lucky Luncheon Silent Auction, take a few extra dollars for a chance to win some fun prizes; salmon cake with white rice and broccoli; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45, this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Jan. 28: Hot turkey sandwich with whipped potatoes; Beat the Winter Blues Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.