Free help with filing 2021 income tax forms continues to be available through the Meadville Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
The VITA program is offered by Allegheny College and the Meadville Public Library.
The VITA program operates on a first-come, first-served basis at Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., during tax season. No appointments are taken.
Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, during tax season. Persons with household income up to $58,000 are eligible for the free assistance.
Persons should take photo identification, all W-2 forms and other tax documents and documentation of expenses, if applicable.
• More information: Email Meadville VITA at vita@allegheny.edu.