From brewpubs and wineries to cideries and distilleries, there’s a taste in the Crawford County area that will satisfy almost every palate.
The flagship event for connoisseurs of brewed beverages is undoubtedly the Good Vibes Beer Fest staged by Voodoo Brewing Co. at its Compound production facility in Meadville. After pandemic-related cancellations in 2020 and 2021, CEO Matteo Rachocki had good news for craft beer lovers in 2022.
“We’re very excited to get this annual event back in gear after a two-year hiatus,” Rachocki said. On July 9, 2022, the festival once again expects to attract more than 800 guests and volunteers. More than 50 participating breweries from around the world will offer samples of products, many of which would not otherwise be available in the region.
Voodoo, with two brewpub locations in Meadville at The Compound, 834 Bessemer St., and its original location at 215 Arch Street, makes a natural starting point in a tasting tour of the area, but such a tour would need to make plenty more stops to taste all that there is on tap and in bottles and cans.
When the Riverside Inn burned down in 2017, it left a void in the heart of Cambridge Springs life. Helping to fill that void has been Riverside Brewing Co., the ”brewery built on the history” that sports the same address as the inn: 1 Fountain Ave.
In addition to a farm-to-table restaurant, Riverside offers a year-round stable of favorites and seasonal flavors. Several favorites make good use of maple sap and syrup from Howles Maple Farm. The brewery will mark its third anniversary in July 2022, owner Jason Howles noted, and much of that time has come during the pandemic.
“We’re close to normal,” he said as the anniversary approached. “On Friday-Saturday-Sunday, we can’t fit everyone in the door that wants to come in, and we’ve had that since day one.”
Beer lovers should be sure not to miss several other area favorites. Near Meadville, TimberCreek Tap and Table, 11191 Highline Dr., not only brews its own IPA, ale, porter and other varieties of beer, it also makes its own root beer and cream soda. In addition, it serves everything from locally raised grass-fed beef to wild caught Alaskan seafood near the year-round fireplace inside.
In Titusville, Orr’s Brewing Company, 109 S. Franklin St, brews 11 varieties — several IPAs, a German-style Rauchbier or smoked lager, even a hard seltzer — and offers homemade pizzas.
In the Jamestown area, Mortals Key Brewing Company, 4224 E. Lake Rd., typically has 10 of its own brews on tap. Particularly appealing is the bourbon barrel Baltic porter, which is aged for more than 4 years.
The natural starting point for wine drinkers is Conneaut Lake's Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery, 12005 Conneaut Lake Rd. Marking its 40th anniversary in 2022, Conneaut Cellars has an illustrious record of success in tasting competitions. In recent years, the winery has also added a distillery and relaunched the pre-Prohibition era Meadville Rye Whiskey as well as several other spirits.
For those looking for a different taste, the perfect place to end a tour of the area’s potent potables is Davenport Fruit Farm Cidery and Winery, 13124 Townline Rd. Open noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, the cidery is housed in an extensively renovated barn and overlooks a scenic apple and pear tree orchard.
