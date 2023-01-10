A former nurse at a Meadville senior living facility will stand trial in county court for allegedly keeping for himself nearly 250 prescription medication pills that were dispensed for residents.
Eric Robert Hart, 37, of Reno is accused by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General of taking painkillers and anxiety disorder drugs meant for seven patients at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
The state alleges Hart took the medications between January and June 2022, when he was working as a licensed practical nurse at Wesbury. Hart was suspended from his job at Wesbury in June 2022 and is no longer employed there, according to a Wesbury spokeswoman.
Last week, Hart waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino of Meadville on a total of seven felony and 25 misdemeanor charges for allegedly taking the drugs. By waiving his right to a hearing last Wednesday, he automatically was ordered held for trial on all charges in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
Hart is accused of taking 234 tablets of hydrocodone, an opioid used to treat pain and suppress coughing; three tablets of oxycodone, an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain; and nine tablets of alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. The medication had been prescribed for patients ranging in age from 73 to 92, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Office of Attorney General.
According to the criminal complaint, between January and June 2022, Hart allegedly dispensed pills for the various patients at times when they were not needed and kept the pills for himself.
The criminal complaint states that in nearly all of the alleged instances Hart never made a record of dispensing the pills on the charts for the patients. On June 10, 2022, however, he allegedly took a hydrocodone tablet and recorded that it had been administered to a 73-year-old patient. Hart also is charged with falsely recording that half of a hydrocodone tablet for the same patient had been wasted on the same day.
Hart faces seven felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation. Each charge carries the possibility of up to 15 years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine.
The misdemeanor charges against Hart consist of seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of records violations, seven counts of procuring a drug by fraud, one count of neglect of care — dependent person, one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of theft by deception.
Hart remains free on his own recognizance pending his trial. His case is scheduled for the May term of county criminal court.
